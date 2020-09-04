Silvio Berlusconi now in hospital after contracting Covid-19

ITALY’S FORMER PRIME minister Silvio Berlusconi, who recently tested positive for Covid-19, has been hospitalised “as a precaution”, a statement from his entourage has said.

It said the media tycoon was taken to San Raffaele hospital in Milan last night after suffering “certain symptons”, but there was “no cause for concern.”

The three-time premier and businessman had been recently pictured with an old friend, businessman Flavio Briatore, who was also hospitalised after testing positive for Covid-19 last month.

More to follow