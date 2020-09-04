This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Silvio Berlusconi now in hospital after contracting Covid-19

The three-time former Italian PM was hospitalised suffering from “certain symptoms, a statement read.

By AFP Friday 4 Sep 2020, 8:09 AM
Berlusconi speaking in Turin last year.
Image: Stefano Guidi/PA Images
Image: Stefano Guidi/PA Images

ITALY’S FORMER PRIME minister Silvio Berlusconi, who recently tested positive for Covid-19, has been hospitalised “as a precaution”, a statement from his entourage has said.

It said the media tycoon was taken to San Raffaele hospital in Milan last night after suffering “certain symptons”, but there was “no cause for concern.”

The three-time premier and businessman had been recently pictured with an old friend, businessman Flavio Briatore, who was also hospitalised after testing positive for Covid-19 last month.

More to follow

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie