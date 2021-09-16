Poll: Do you have confidence in Simon Coveney?

Minister Simon Coveney remains in his post this morning, following the government seeing off a no confidence vote by Sinn Féin.

The opposition party’s motion of no confidence in the Foreign Affairs minister was met with a confidence motion by the government, which it comfortably won by 92 votes to 59.

The no confidence vote was in response to Coveney’s handling of his nomination of Katherine Zappone to a UN role and his response to the controversy that followed.

Coveney has said the position was not a “makey up job to do a favour for Katherine Zappone” but various members of the opposition accused the government of “cronyism” in nominating the former minister for the role.

