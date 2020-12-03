#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 3°C Thursday 3 December 2020
Advertisement

Coveney visits Paris for talks with French counterparts as Brexit deadline looms

He will exchange views on Brexit and a range of European issues of common interest.

By Press Association Thursday 3 Dec 2020, 7:14 AM
28 minutes ago 1,031 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5287053
Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney (file photo)
Image: PA Images
Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney (file photo)
Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney (file photo)
Image: PA Images

SIMON COVENEY IS visiting Paris today for discussions with his French counterparts.

The Foreign Affairs Minister will exchange views on Brexit and other European issues of common interest.

Coveney said: “I am very happy to be in Paris today to work on deepening the extensive and ever-important partnership between Ireland and France.

“Our enduring friendship has proven invaluable this year as we have worked together to deal with the economic and social challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic.”

He will hold discussions with the French Minister for European and Foreign Affairs, Jean-Yves Le Drian. He will also meet with the French Minister of State for European Affairs, Clément Beaune.

Coveney added: “At this important moment, I look forward to discussing Brexit with my French colleagues.

Related Read

02.12.20 Boris Johnson remains ‘optimistic’ of post-Brexit trade deal with Brussels

“I greatly appreciate the solidarity that France has consistently shown throughout this process.

“I know that we will also continue our strong record of cooperation at the UN Security Council, when Ireland takes up its seat in the coming weeks.

“As like-minded EU member states, I am confident that we will have a close and constructive relationship during our term.”

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie