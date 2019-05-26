This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Simon Coveney promises 'significant' climate policy in coming weeks following 'green wave'

Tánaiste Simon Coveney also warned that Brexit was still causing uncertainty in Irish politics.

By Dominic McGrath Sunday 26 May 2019, 1:34 PM
1 hour ago 3,588 Views 30 Comments
Tánaiste Simon Coveney speaking at the launch of Fine Gael's European election campaign.
Image: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie
Image: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie

TÁNAISTE SIMON COVENEY has not ruled out a general election in the coming months, but warned that Brexit still posed a significant level of uncertainty to Irish politics. 

Speaking to RTÉ this morning, Coveney, the Minister for Foreign Affairs, said: “I don’t think people are thinking general election today. I think at the moment let’s wait and see how these local and European elections work out in the next few days.”

“We’re going to have a very challenging summer and early autumn in the context of Brexit as well and in many ways those Brexit challenges may well shape the Budget in October. So those are big things for the government to manage in the coming months,” he said. 

However, he said that the prospect of a general election was down to Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin and whether the confidence and supply arrangement that’s been in place since the 2016 general election continued. In December, Martin committed to maintaining the agreement until 2020 due to the uncertainty caused by Brexit. 

The results of the local and European elections, he said, had been somewhat disappointing but he promised a shift in the government’s approach to climate change and the environment. “I think you will see in the next few weeks… a very significant climate policy coming from the government,” he said. 

“A number of weeks ago, certainly a number of months ago, we would have been hoping to have made bigger gains than we have made. But I don’t think anyone anticipated just the scale of the increase in the vote for the Green Party, particularly in Dublin.”

Climate issues proved a dominant issue in the election campaign, with Fine Gael European election candidates forced to defend claims that there was a tension between the government’s policies on climate and farming. 

“I think we can reduce our carbon footprint while also producing food more sustainably and every dairy farmer in the country has signed up to a sustainability programme on a voluntary basis”, he said. 

“We don’t need to wipe out farming to be pro the green agenda.”

 Labour leader, Brendan Howlin, speaking to RTÉ this morning, admitted that his party had been “eclipsed by the green wave” in the local and European elections. 

Howlin said that the elections are for people to give a signal, and that the signal this time is “take the climate change agenda seriously, enough of the talk about action, we need to see action – and I think all the political parties will take that call and will act.”

Dominic McGrath
