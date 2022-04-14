Simon Coveney travels to Kyiv today

MINISTER FOR FOREIGN Affairs and for Defence Simon Coveney is to travel to Kyiv on today, the Department said.

Coveney is to meet his two counterparts Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov, and will travel to areas directly affected by the Russian invasion.

The Department said that Coveney’s visit to Kyiv will be the first by any foreign minister on the UN Security Council since the war began.

“His discussions with the Ukrainian government will focus on how Ireland can continue to provide political, security and humanitarian support to Ukraine, assist Ukraine in its application for EU candidate status, take forward further EU sanctions on Russia and hold Russia to account for its brutal and unjustified invasion,” the Department said.

Ireland has provided €20 million in humanitarian aid to Ukraine and Ukrainian refugees in neighbouring counties and €33 million in non-lethal assistance for the Ukrainian military through the European Peace Facility (out of a total of €1.5 billion).

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen visited Kyiv last week, and the president of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola visited the previous week.

On Tuesday, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier said that he had offered to visit Ukraine, but the Ukrainian government had told him his trip was not wanted.

Steinmeier, a former foreign minister, is facing criticism at home and abroad for his years-long detente policy towards Moscow, which he has since admitted was a mistake.

Speaking during a visit to Warsaw, Steinmeier said he had planned to travel to Kyiv with the presidents of Poland, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania yesterday “to send a strong signal of joint European solidarity with Ukraine”.

“I was prepared to do this, but apparently, and I must take note of this, this was not wanted in Kyiv,” he told reporters.

With reporting from AFP.