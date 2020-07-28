This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 15 °C Tuesday 28 July, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Coveney expresses concern to Mike Pompeo and Israeli foreign minister about annexation plans

Israel’s plan to redraw the map has come under fierce international criticism.

By Christina Finn Tuesday 28 Jul 2020, 7:31 PM
8 minutes ago 566 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5162410
Image: Sam Boal
Image: Sam Boal

FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER Simon Coveney has told the Dáil that he has spoken to the US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Israel’s Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi to express concern  about the country’s annexation plan. 

The plan, unveiled in January, envisions turning over some 30% of the territory under permanent Israeli control, while giving the Palestinians autonomy in the remaining land.

The plan, which has been backed by the US administration, aims to redraw the Mideast map and has come under fierce international criticism.

The UN secretary-general, the European Union and key Arab countries have all said Israeli annexation would violate international law and undermine the goal of establishing a viable independent Palestinian state alongside Israel.

The international community considers the territory to be occupied, and for Israel’s more than 120 settlements to be illegal.

Coveney told the Dáil that Ireland has been consistently vocal and critical about the illegal settlements, stating that he has raised concerns in bilateral meetings with the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

He said he will also be meeting the Palestinian ambassador to Ireland tomorrow.

The minister said he has asked that the EU Commission put together a list of options about how the EU as a bloc can respond if Israel presses ahead with the annexation plan.

Related Read

24.06.20 'A cop out': Calls for government to take a stand as over 100 Irish politicians sign letter opposing West Bank annexation

We should do “everything we can to discourage the annexation of land that is not Israeli land”, said Coveney.

Israel listens to the EU, and will pay attention to how it responds to the proposed plan, said the minister.

The last number of years have been “very damaging” to the relationship between Israel and the EU. 

“I can understand why Irish people have been hugely frustrated to the actions that have damaged the progress to a two-state solution,” he said.

Coveney was asked by a number of TDs why the government will not press ahead with the Occupied Territories Bill, which seeks to prevent Ireland from trading in goods and services imported from Israeli-occupied territories.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

The minister is against the bill, stating that he believes engagement and direct conversation is the way to persuade people of your point of view.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Christina Finn
@christinafinn8
christinafinn@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie