Tuesday 29 March 2022
Anglo-Irish relations: Simon Coveney meets with Liverpool and Manchester mayors in Dublin

Ireland is focusing on building relationships with parts of the UK outside of London as part of its post-Brexit plan.

By Press Association Tuesday 29 Mar 2022, 9:30 PM
Simon Coveney being presented with a signed Denis Irwin Manchester United FC shirt by Andy Burnham in October 2021.
Image: PA Images
Image: PA Images

FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER Simon Coveney has met with the mayors of Manchester and Liverpool in Dublin today as part of an initiative to strengthen trade and innovation links, as Anglo-Irish relations shift north of London.

Before Christmas, The Journal/The Good Information Project reported that a shift had taken place in the Irish State’s view of the UK: instead of focusing on relations with Westminster, direct links are being built up with Wales, Scotland, and the north of England.

At meeting in Dublin between Manchester mayor Andy Burnham and Liverpool mayor Steve Rotheram, the three politicians agreed to further develop the partnership between Ireland and the cities.

The meeting was part of a joint mission to Ireland led by the two mayors, involving business delegations and civic leaders, which is backed by the UK Department of International Trade.

Coveney said: “The development of our partnership with the north of England is a key part of Ireland’s strategy for strengthening relations with Great Britain post-Brexit.

We have unique heritage and community ties right across the north of England and there is great potential for Irish firms to develop partnerships with the dynamic northern powerhouse region.

“Andy Burnham and Steve Rotheram worked with me on the opening of our Consulate General for the north of England last year and this week’s mission is another important step forward.”

Rotheram said: “Andy and I arrived here with the ambition to lay the foundations to ensure that the latest chapter in our long shared history is a prosperous one. All the conversations we have had so far this week indicate that this feeling is very much mutual.

“The north west has enjoyed a long, successful trading partnership with Ireland.

Looking to the future, we share many of the same aims in things like renewable energy, innovation, trade, and manufacturing.

“There is still so much potential to unlock and we want Ireland to be near the front of that queue.”

Burnham said: “Minister Coveney shares our determination to deepen collaboration and cooperation between our places and this agreement will help us to take that next step forward.” 

Press Association

