#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 4°C Friday 14 January 2022
Advertisement

Coveney says he was told about lockdown-breaking champagne bash 'on night it happened'

He has denied attending the bash at the Iveagh House in June 2020, while lockdown measures were in place.

By Press Association Friday 14 Jan 2022, 6:14 PM
8 minutes ago 1,005 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5655128
Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney
Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER Simon Coveney has admitted he was made aware of the lockdown-breaking champagne party at his department on the night it happened.

Coveney has denied attending the bash at the Iveagh House in June 2020, where his staff were celebrating after Ireland won a seat on the United Nations security council, while strict lockdown measures were still in place.

In his first public comments on the controversy, the minister said he was made aware that his Secretary General had tweeted a photo of the event, but decided not to investigate.

That photo showed around 20 officials at the department drinking Moet and Chandon Champagne, without wearing masks or adhering to social distancing measures.

“I was told by my team that there had been a photograph that was put up on Twitter by the Secretary General. That clearly was not a good idea, but it had happened,” he said.

“I was told, I think, later on that evening. To be honest with you, that wasn’t my focus that evening at all.

“I didn’t know that there was an inappropriate gathering, albeit temporarily, after the vote at all. I didn’t know that had happened.

“I was told later on that a photograph was tweeted out and it was later on, I think late that evening after midnight, it was taken down.

“My Secretary General at the time acknowledged that it shouldn’t have happened and it was a momentary drop of our guard, I think was what he said.”

Despite being told about the party, Coveney said he did not decide to investigate the incident because he did not feel “there was a need for follow-up”.

“I didn’t think that was a good idea,” he told RTÉ Radio One when asked if had ordered an inquiry.

“This was something that had happened. It was quite public because it was put up on social media. It was taken down, there was an acknowledgement of wrongdoing if you like.

“I trusted my Secretary General and I felt that clearly, what happened shouldn’t have happened.

“I didn’t feel that there was that there was a need for follow-up after that.”

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Despite not calling for an investigation, Coveney has insisted that lessons were learned from the incident.

He added: “I think that the Secretary General, who was there, of course needed to ensure that the department didn’t allow a repeat of that dropping of the guard if you like.

“Particularly at a time when the country was and continues to be, rightly, very sensitive in terms of adherence to restrictions linked to Covid.

“People like me and my department need to lead by example. This is something that I think many in the department are very embarrassed about and feel ashamed about.

“But it happened. It didn’t happen since. And I think, you know, from that point of view, the lesson was learned.”

Coveney said he would be happy to answer questions on the matter at the Oireachtas committee on Foreign Affairs, if requested.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie