Former Trump chief of staff and Northern Ireland envoy meets Simon Coveney

US SPECIAL ENVOY on Northern Ireland Mick Mulvaney met with Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney in Dublin this morning to discuss Brexit and the peace process.

Mulvaney, the former Chief of Staff to US President Donald Trump, took up the role in March.

This is his first visit to Ireland, due to the restrictions imposed by the Covid-19 pandemic. In July, he said that he was “chomping at the bit” to visit Northern Ireland.

Mulvaney met with Northern Ireland Secretary of State Brandon Lewis in Belfast yesterday.

Coveney is set to travel to Washington this week to discuss “the unbreakable bond between Ireland and the USA”.

“I emphasised our real concern at the current approach of the UK Government and the vital importance of the full implementation of the Withdrawal Agreement and the Protocol on Ireland/Northern Ireland, for the protection of the Good Friday Agreement and the achievements of the peace process,” Coveney said in a statement.

The meetings come as the UK and the EU reach a key stage in Brexit negotiations, amid fears that no deal will be reached before the end of the year.

In recent weeks, leading US politicians – including the Democrat candidate for president, Joe Biden – warned that the Good Friday Agreement must not be undermined by Brexit.

On Twitter earlier this month, Biden said: “We can’t allow the Good Friday Agreement that brought peace to Northern Ireland to become a casualty of Brexit.”

“Any trade deal between the US and UK must be contingent upon respect for the Agreement and preventing the return of a hard border. Period,” he said.

The UK government faced anger and criticism in Europe and the US over the Internal Markets Bill, which would allow ministers to override parts of the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement regarding trade with Northern Ireland.

Mulvaney yesterday said that he believes that a trade deal can still be reached

“What the attitude of my government is – is that we are confident the EU and UK will be able to work this out in a way that’s acceptable to everybody,” he told the BBC.