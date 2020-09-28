#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 15°C Monday 28 September 2020
Advertisement

Former Trump chief of staff and Northern Ireland envoy meets Simon Coveney

Mulvaney, the former Chief of Staff to US President Donald Trump, took up the role of Special Envoy in March.

By Dominic McGrath Monday 28 Sep 2020, 10:07 AM
1 hour ago 4,337 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5216538
US Special Envoy Mick Mulvaney, right, meets Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney.
Image: Department of Foreign Affairs
US Special Envoy Mick Mulvaney, right, meets Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney.
US Special Envoy Mick Mulvaney, right, meets Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney.
Image: Department of Foreign Affairs

US SPECIAL ENVOY on Northern Ireland Mick Mulvaney met with Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney in Dublin this morning to discuss Brexit and the peace process. 

Mulvaney, the former Chief of Staff to US President Donald Trump, took up the role in March. 

This is his first visit to Ireland, due to the restrictions imposed by the Covid-19 pandemic. In July, he said that he was “chomping at the bit” to visit Northern Ireland. 

Mulvaney met with Northern Ireland Secretary of State Brandon Lewis in Belfast yesterday. 

Coveney is set to travel to Washington this week to discuss “the unbreakable bond between Ireland and the USA”. 

“I emphasised our real concern at the current approach of the UK Government and the vital importance of the full implementation of the Withdrawal Agreement and the Protocol on Ireland/Northern Ireland, for the protection of the Good Friday Agreement and the achievements of the peace process,” Coveney said in a statement. 

The meetings come as the UK and the EU reach a key stage in Brexit negotiations, amid fears that no deal will be reached before the end of the year. 

In recent weeks, leading US politicians – including the Democrat candidate for president, Joe Biden – warned that the Good Friday Agreement must not be undermined by Brexit.  

On Twitter earlier this month, Biden said: “We can’t allow the Good Friday Agreement that brought peace to Northern Ireland to become a casualty of Brexit.”

“Any trade deal between the US and UK must be contingent upon respect for the Agreement and preventing the return of a hard border. Period,” he said. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

The UK government faced anger and criticism in Europe and the US over the Internal Markets Bill, which would allow ministers to override parts of the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement regarding trade with Northern Ireland. 

Mulvaney yesterday said that he believes that a trade deal can still be reached

“What the attitude of my government is – is that we are confident the EU and UK will be able to work this out in a way that’s acceptable to everybody,” he told the BBC. 

About the author:

About the author
Dominic McGrath
dominic@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie