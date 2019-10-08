This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Donald Tusk accuses Boris Johnson of entering ‘stupid blame game’ over Brexit

Tusk made his comments on Twitter.

By Orla Dwyer Tuesday 8 Oct 2019, 1:30 PM
44 minutes ago 2,984 Views 8 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4842107
Boris Johnson meets European Council President Donald Tusk at the United Nations Headquarters in New York last month.
Image: Stefan Rousseau via PA
Boris Johnson meets European Council President Donald Tusk at the United Nations Headquarters in New York last month.
Boris Johnson meets European Council President Donald Tusk at the United Nations Headquarters in New York last month.
Image: Stefan Rousseau via PA

Updated 18 minutes ago

BORIS JOHNSON HAS been accused of engaging in “stupid blame game” after Downing Street claimed the EU had made a Brexit deal “impossible”.

Downing Street sources claimed German chancellor Angela Merkel had made clear that an agreement was now “overwhelmingly unlikely”.

Following a telephone call with Boris Johnson, she was said to have insisted Ireland must have a veto over Northern Ireland leaving the customs union.

The claims provoked a furious response from European Council president Donald Tusk who accused him of jeopardising the future security of the EU and the UK.

“Boris Johnson, what’s at stake is not winning some stupid blame game,” he tweeted.

“At stake is the future of Europe and the UK as well as the security and interests of our people.

“You don’t want a deal, you don’t want an extension, you don’t want to revoke, quo vadis?”

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman confirmed that there had been a “frank exchange” of views with the German chancellor, but refused to be drawn any further on the “source” claims.

Meanwhile, Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney said a UK government willing to work with the EU is needed to finalise a Brexit deal. 

The minister said it was “hard to disagree” with a sentiment from President of the European Council Donald Tusk on Twitter who said the UK doesn’t want a deal, an extension or to revoke the referendum.

Coveney said Tusk’s statement reflected the enormity of what is at stake.

The Spectator reported yesterday that a Number 10 source said that “Varadkar doesn’t want to negotiate” and that the Taoiseach has “gone very cold” since the Benn Act passed last month. 

“As things stand, Dublin will do nothing, hoping we offer more, then at the end of this week they may say ‘OK, let’s do a Northern Ireland only backstop with a time limit’, which is what various players have been hinting at, then we’ll say No, and that will probably be the end,” the unnamed source allegedly said in the piece. 

With reporting by PA. 

About the author:

About the author
Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

