Donald Tusk accuses Boris Johnson of entering ‘stupid blame game’ over Brexit

Boris Johnson meets European Council President Donald Tusk at the United Nations Headquarters in New York last month.

BORIS JOHNSON HAS been accused of engaging in “stupid blame game” after Downing Street claimed the EU had made a Brexit deal “impossible”.

Downing Street sources claimed German chancellor Angela Merkel had made clear that an agreement was now “overwhelmingly unlikely”.

Following a telephone call with Boris Johnson, she was said to have insisted Ireland must have a veto over Northern Ireland leaving the customs union.

The claims provoked a furious response from European Council president Donald Tusk who accused him of jeopardising the future security of the EU and the UK.

“Boris Johnson, what’s at stake is not winning some stupid blame game,” he tweeted.

“At stake is the future of Europe and the UK as well as the security and interests of our people.

“You don’t want a deal, you don’t want an extension, you don’t want to revoke, quo vadis?”

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman confirmed that there had been a “frank exchange” of views with the German chancellor, but refused to be drawn any further on the “source” claims.

Meanwhile, Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney said a UK government willing to work with the EU is needed to finalise a Brexit deal.

The minister said it was “hard to disagree” with a sentiment from President of the European Council Donald Tusk on Twitter who said the UK doesn’t want a deal, an extension or to revoke the referendum.

Hard to disagree - reflects the frustration across EU and the enormity of what's at stake for us all. We remain open to finalize a fair #Brexit deal but need a UK Govt willing to work with EU to get it done.

Coveney said Tusk’s statement reflected the enormity of what is at stake.

The Spectator reported yesterday that a Number 10 source said that “Varadkar doesn’t want to negotiate” and that the Taoiseach has “gone very cold” since the Benn Act passed last month.

“As things stand, Dublin will do nothing, hoping we offer more, then at the end of this week they may say ‘OK, let’s do a Northern Ireland only backstop with a time limit’, which is what various players have been hinting at, then we’ll say No, and that will probably be the end,” the unnamed source allegedly said in the piece.

