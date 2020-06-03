This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 10 °C Wednesday 3 June, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Simon Coveney hasn't spoken to US ambassador yet, but says 'it's clear where Irish people stand'

The Tánaiste said that he has a “very good relationship” with the US ambassador, and they “can speak very bluntly to each other”.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Wednesday 3 Jun 2020, 10:18 PM
1 hour ago 5,157 Views 39 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5114371

TÁNAISTE AND MINISTER for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney has told the Dáil that although he doesn’t have a call scheduled with Ireland’s US ambassador, that he expects to speak with him this week.

The Tánaiste was responding to questions about whether he had been in touch with US ambassador Edward F Crawford over the US protests against racism and police brutality – and US President Donald Trump’s response to introduce the military to quell protesters.

” I have not spoken to the US ambassador, Mr Crawford,” he replied to a number of TDs who asked. “This does not mean I will not do so, but I have not yet.”

I think it is pretty clear where the Irish people stand on this issue.  I speak to the ambassador, Mr Crawford, quite regularly. I do not have a scheduled call with him but I would not be surprised if I were to speak to him in the next week or so.  

He said that he has a “very good relationship” with the US ambassador, and they “can speak very bluntly to each other”.

“In my view, the US govt are in no doubt about Ireland’s position.”

Two Black Lives Matter protests have taken place in Dublin in response to the death of George Floyd who was killed while being arrested by US police.

Thousands marched in Monday’s protest to the US embassy, where a minute’s silence was held and George Floyd’s name was chanted. 

Another protest is scheduled for this Saturday, 6 June, but strict instructions have been issued to protesters to adhere to public health advice.

The Tánaiste continued:

“The overriding message from the Irish government but also, I think, from Irish people, is a complete rejection of racism and a determination to combat it in all its forms.  We need to focus on ourselves as well as looking critically at others.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“What Irish people want is an appropriate political response to the outrage on the back of this awful killing and the protests that have erupted since. However, they also want to see a country that historically has given a lot of global leadership on democratic values facilitating peaceful protest in an appropriate way.” 

The Tánaiste added that “political and community leadership” was needed “to stand up against racism, and to reassure those who feel victims to it”. 

“It needs to be about clarity of comment,” he said, “So we can move on and learn from the images coming from the US in recent days.” 

The Department of An Taoiseach was asked by TheJournal.ie whether Leo Varadkar had been in touch with the White House administration about the Black Lives Matter protests, and use of police force. It had no comment at the time of publishing.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (39)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie