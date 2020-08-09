This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Sunday 9 August, 2020
Simon Cowell breaks back while testing electric bike

The entertainment mogul fell off the bike while in the courtyard with his family at his house in Malibu, California.

By Press Association Sunday 9 Aug 2020, 1:08 PM
7 minutes ago 2,511 Views 2 Comments
Image: PA Images
Image: PA Images

SIMON COWELL HAS broken his back while testing his new electric bicycle at his home in California.

Cowell was expected to have surgery yesterday evening, according to a spokesperson for the entertainment mogul.

The spokeswoman had earlier said: “He’s doing fine, he’s under observation and is in the best possible hands.”

He fell off the bike while in the courtyard with his family at his house in Malibu and was taken to hospital, where he was said to be under observation and doing fine.

Cowell created America’s Got Talent and serves as a judge on the show.

He has also been the judge on Britain’s Got Talent, The X Factor and American Idol.

Entertainment mogul Cowell has a six-year-old son Eric with his partner Lauren Silverman.

Just last month it emerged that Cowell has bought Sony Music Entertainment’s stake in TV programmes including Britain’s Got Talent and The X Factor. 

