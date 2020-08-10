This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Monday 10 August, 2020
Simon Cowell recovering from surgery after breaking part of his back in bike fall

The X Factor judge fell from an electric bike in Malibu at the weekend.

By Press Association Monday 10 Aug 2020, 9:13 AM
1 hour ago 8,077 Views 15 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5171762
File image of Simon Cowell.
Image: PA
File image of Simon Cowell.
File image of Simon Cowell.
Image: PA

SIMON COWELL HAS thanked nurses and doctors after undergoing six hours of surgery following a fall from a bike in which he broke “part of his back” in a number of places.

The X Factor judge fell from a new electric bike he was testing at his house in Malibu.

The 60-year-old was taken to hospital where he had an operation on Saturday night, which involved a number of procedures including having a metal rod put in his back.

He tweeted: “Some good advice… If you buy an electric trail bike, read the manual before you ride it for the first time. I have broken part of my back. Thank you to everyone for your kind messages”.

A second message read: “And a massive thank you to all the nurses and doctors. Some of the nicest people I have ever met. Stay safe everyone Simon”.

Cowell is recovering in hospital and it is understood that he will continue to do so for a few days.

A source said that while it is a bad injury, doctors said he had been very lucky.

The entertainment boss has a six-year-old son, Eric, with his partner Lauren Silverman – and it is understood Eric was with his father at the time.

A spokeswoman for Cowell said: “Simon has broken his back in a number of places in a fall from his bike whilst testing a new electric bike in the courtyard of his home in Malibu with his family.”

She said he was taken to hospital, where he was operated on overnight, adding: “He’s under observation and is doing fine.”

Britain’s Got Talent judge Amanda Holden was among the people posting messages for Cowell on social media.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Last month it emerged that Cowell has bought Sony Music Entertainment’s stake in TV programmes including Britain’s Got Talent and The X Factor.

The move sees the music mogul gain ownership of all the international versions of The X Factor and Got Talent programmes.

The Got Talent format airs in 76 markets, while The X Factor is broadcast in more than 130 territories.

Sony Music’s share of the venture has transferred to Syco Entertainment, a company solely owned by Cowell.

