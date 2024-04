FINE GAEL LEADER and the next Taoiseach of Ireland Simon Harris has pledged to build 50,000 homes annually for the next five years.

At the Fine Gael Ard Fheis in University of Galway today, the Wicklow TD said under his leadership, he plans to extend the Help-to-Buy scheme for a further five years and increase the renters tax credit to over €1,000.

He also used his speech to state that it is also his ambition that nobody earning below €50,000 should pay the higher rate of income tax.

The address to party members, which was televised live, Harris criticised the Israeli government’s actions in Gaza, stating:

Prime Minister Netanyahu, the Irish people could not be clearer. We are repulsed by your actions.

He added that Ireland “stands ready” to recognise the State of Palestine.

Sinn Féin had criticised the incoming Taoiseach for being silent on the issue of housing this week. However, in his speech today, Harris set out his plans for the next year in government.

“I am of a generation where home ownership can feel out of the reach of many. To young people, I want you to know your future is here in Ireland.

“And I want your parents – to know we will move mountains to get the children out of the box room and into a home of their own. We have to fix housing for once and for all.”

He acknowledged that more needs to be done to increase home ownership.

“We will build 250,000 homes over the next five years. We will build more starter homes for young people to buy,” he added.

“We need more student housing so students are not competing with young families for a place to rent. Under my leadership, we will build more student accommodation, including in Galway. We will kickstart that with an additional 1,200 beds in Dublin,” he said.

“We will grow our construction labour force because talk doesn’t build houses. Every action we take will be to increase supply and stop families falling into homelessness,” he added.

Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Harris told the 2,000 members in attendance this evening that he wants to do more to help families here and now.

Taxation

“I believe it is unfair that people on an average wage have to pay the higher rate of income tax.

“So tonight, I am restating my ambition that nobody earning below €50,000 should pay the higher rate of income tax.

“Under my leadership we will reduce the burden of the USC on low-and middle-income earners.

“Later this year, my party will outline a five-year tax strategy – to protect the tax base but also help put more money in people’s pockets. But tax is not the only way to reduce the cost-of-living,” he said, indicating what is to come in the autumn budget.

Harris said the cost of childcare will reduce by a further 25% in September under budget 2024 commitments, adding that he plans to “fast-track” legislation to extend childcare supports to childminding in the home.

Speaking about the backlog in assessments of need, Harris said they have to be unblocked.

“We have so much more to do,” he said, pledging that this year, the Irish government will ratify the Optional Protocol to the UN Convention for the Rights of People with Disabilities.

On law and order, something Harris has previously said he is keen to focus on, the soon-to-be Taoiseach said the Dublin riots last November saw “thugs and criminals set fire to our capital city”.

“They destroyed businesses. Garda cars. Without a care in the world. As Taoiseach, I will immediately convene a Dublin City Centre taskforce bringing together the Council, retailers, business, community groups and Gardaí to chart a path towards a safer and vibrant Dublin.

“It is time to have pride again in our capital city,” he said.

On migration, Harris said the Irish Government has signed up to the biggest overhaul of Migration rules in decades.

“This will be a firmer system. It will ensure those who need our help will get it. But it will also ensure those who are not entitled to come to this country get a decision quickly and leave quickly as well.

“We need to move away from the emergency use of hotels for housing asylum seekers. I believe we now have that plan,” he said.