Harris says bullies have 'no right' to be in FG, calls on councillor with bullying claims to make complaint

A Fine Gael councillor in Cork resigned from the party alleging she was bullied.

HIGHER EDUCATION MINISTER Simon Harris has said he hopes a Cork Councillor who resigned from the Fine Gael party over alleged bullying makes a formal complaint.

The West Cork councillor Karen Coakley announced her resignation to a large crowd of Fine Gael members at a Cork South-West constituency AGM at the end of April.

Coakley claimed she was subject to bullying and intimidation within the party.

The meeting was being chaired by Harris that evening.

The minister told the meeting he would report the bullying claims with party headquarters.

Speaking to reporters today about the matter, Harris said:

“There can be absolutely no room, no space for bullying in any organisation within Fine Gael. It cannot be tolerated, will not be tolerated. I really hope a formal complaint comes forward because whoever was bullying Cllr Coakley or indeed, anybody else, has no right to be in this party.

“But there do obviously have to be complaint processes followed and I would hope that Cllr Coakley would bring forward a formal complaint,” he said.

Harris said he holds Coakley in “high regard” adding that she is “an excellent public representative”.

“I have huge regard for Karen, I have spoken to her since the AGM to convey that regard as well,” he said.