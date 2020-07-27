This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 14 °C Monday 27 July, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'We need to cop on': Harris says government is committed to changing sexual assault laws

Simon Harris will meet with the National Women’s Council’s advisory committee on ending sexual violence later today.

By Michelle Hennessy Monday 27 Jul 2020, 6:05 AM
1 hour ago 2,287 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5159123
Image: RollingNews.ie
Image: RollingNews.ie

TACKLING SEXUAL ASSAULT and harassment in Irish society will be high on this government’s agenda, the Minister for Further and Higher Education will say today. 

Simon Harris will meet with the National Women’s Council’s advisory committee on tackling sexual harassment and sexual violence in third-level education. 

A survey by the Union of Students in Ireland recently found one third of female students reported having been raped. Two thirds said they had been sexually harassed.

“I didn’t think I lived under a rock but I was stunned by its findings,” Harris will say in his address to the council.

“It is the same shock I experienced when I launched the Dublin Rape Crisis Centre’s annual report last year. Sexual harassment, sexual intimidation, rape, gender-based violence are becoming increasingly common crimes.

Thankfully, many victims are more willing to come forward now but the warning signs in the USI survey should be a cause to action. We shouldn’t presume that the problem begins or ends in our third level institutions.

The minister will say it can start in homes and schools, through toxic cultures in sports clubs, in workplaces and in pubs.

“I want you to be under no illusion about my determination to deal with this epidemic. And I want the third level sector not to be a problem area but a leader. A leader in diversity. In respect. In inclusion. In zero tolerance.

Consent is not an option. It is a requirement. I don’t care what a victim was wearing. I don’t care how many drinks the perpetrator or the victim had. I don’t care if you believed he or she was “up for it” or not. I don’t care if they came home with you.

“Sex without consent is assault and it is a crime. We cannot address these issues unless we confront the uncomfortable reality that this is happening.”

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

The minister will challenge the council to come up with three concrete proposals to implement within 12 months.

“It is time to cop on. It is time for us to confront this and it is time for us to do something about it. It is a conversation we must have in every household. On every campus.

“I promise you here today that I, alongside my colleague Minister for Justice Helen McEntee, are committed to being the voice for change in this area. To change the laws that must be changed. To advocate and educate.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Michelle Hennessy
@michellehtweet
michelle@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie