'We're talking about a few more weeks': Harris says Covid-19 restrictions 'won't be lifted tomorrow'

MINISTER FOR HEALTH Simon Harris has said the restrictions on public movement currently in place as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic “are not going to be lifted tomorrow”.

Current restrictions see all non-essential retail outlets closed and people being told to stay home, except essential workers travelling to work or other exceptions, until this Sunday, 12 April.

Harris signed beefed-up regulations on Tuesday night that will give gardaí the power to arrest and detain individuals flouting the Covid-19 restrictions.

The laws are due to expire at midnight on Easter Sunday, but Harris has now said the restrictions are likely to remain in place for a number of weeks.

Speaking with PJ Gallagher and Jim McCabe on Classic Hits this morning, Harris said that ”we’re talking about a few more weeks, right, weeks rather than months, I hope”.

To be blunt and honest with people, the restrictions that are in place are not going to be lifted tomorrow, we’re going to have to keep at it.

“What we’re hoping to be able to do is show people what the journey looks like … if we keep at this for another couple of weeks, where does it bring us, what does success look like?

“The virus is probably going to be here for a long time, but we need to get to a point where your mum can see the grandkids again, even if the virus is still in Ireland.”

Harris said he hopes the country will get to a point where “we know even if people get the virus they’ll be looked after well, the health service won’t be overwhelmed, we kind of get it under control”.

The Minister added that Ireland has made “a good bit of progress” in slowing down the stress of the virus”.

However, he added that “it’s not where it needs to be”.

“If we got this weekend wrong or if we got a bit lazy or complacent, which is human nature, we’d actually end up going backwards to a very, very dark place,” he said.