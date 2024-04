SIMON HARRIS HAS set out his position on a number of issues ahead of his party’s Fine Gael Ard Fheis which kicks off tomorrow in Galway.

The soon-to-be Taoiseach has said he has a “difficult job” in choosing the next Cabinet, stating that some people will be “rightly delighted next week and there will be people who feel a sense of personal disappointment”.

“That’s always the way in relation to reshuffles. But politics isn’t about any one of us. We’re here to do the people’s work. I think people are around long enough, and people know long enough how politics works. And some people get an opportunity this time, and others get an opportunity in the future. And that’s the reality of it,” Harris said when pressed on what changes he plans to make.

There has been speculation that Justice Minister Helen McEntee could be moved out her brief, and another could be promoted to a ministry.

When questioned on the matter in Galway this evening, he said:

“I will be putting together the very best team. My colleague and friend Minister McEntee is a very important part.”

‘Lonely and difficult’

The run up to any reshuffle is always a time of “tension” in politics, said Harris, adding that a Cabinet reshuffle are both “lonely and difficult”.

He said he has a limited number of people to choose from in term of eligibility and who have stated they will be running in the next election.

“I will do my very best to use the best judgment that I have in the mandate I’ve been given by this party to put together the best Cabinet,” he added.

The Wicklow TD was also asked about what he plans to do to fund the national broadcaster.

Harris has said he wants to bring “finality” to an ongoing controversy around RTÉ.

He told reporters he is keeping an “open mind” on the future funding model for public-service broadcasting, but added that he did not want to see an increased licence fee.

The Fine Gael leader said he wanted overdue reports from the Government’s independent expert review panels into governance and culture at RTÉ to be brought to Cabinet “quickly”.

Harris said one of his first acts as Taoiseach would be seeking an updated timeline for the reports into the cash-strapped broadcaster.

He said: “I think the constant kind of drama that has been going on in relation to RTE needs to end.”

A decision on the future funding model for public-service broadcasting would be “settled” by the summer recess, he said, adding that reforms should allow for other broadcasters to benefit.

He said: “I think there are two options – you can do direct Exchequer funding, or you can do a better collected TV licence system.

“Quite frankly, all of its paid by taxpayers, all of its paid by the people we represent in Dail Eireann.

“So, I have an open mind in relation to that – I have heard people express views of concern in relation to direct Exchequer funding but I certainly wouldn’t like to see a situation where the TV licence fee would increase and I do think with better collection mechanisms, it is possible for that not to happen.”

Asked if local broadcasters or independent stations like Virgin Media could be given more public money following reforms, Harris said:

“I also do think in reforming public-service broadcasting, we should once and for all address the broader definition of public-service broadcasting and make sure that others can benefit.”

United Ireland

The next Taoiseach was also questioned about his stance on a united Ireland. Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has previously said he thinks a border poll would be held in his lifetime, but said he would only like to see a vote called if and when the majority would support the reunification.

Harris told reporters today that he is not currently prioritising a united Ireland.

Harris said: “I would like to see a united Ireland, but that is not where my priority lies right now.”

“Right now, the priority has to be on working the potential of the Good Friday Agreement.

“We live in a country where we have had one of the most successful and enduring peace processes, but I think it’s fair to say it’s still a frosty peace.

“I don’t think we’ve yet seen the full potential of that, in terms of economic prosperity, in terms of the North-South economy, in terms of areas of co-operation and collaboration.”

He said he did not want to say anything provocative, and added: “I am somebody who would like to see a United Ireland, that is a legitimate political aspiration for me to hold.

“But right now I think the priority has to be on embedding the institutions in the North, supporting the Northern Ireland Executive, using the Shared Island Fund to bring about real practical areas of cooperation.”

There will be a North-South Ministerial Council meeting in Armagh on Monday, which will be Varadkar’s last event he attends as Taoiseach.

Pay for Sec Gens

Questions were also posed to Harris on the level of pay a number of senior civil servants receive.

Harris said there is “merit” to considering a cap on pay for the secretaries-general of Government departments.

It was recently reported that the salary for Department of Health Secretary General Robert Watt would rise to €326,000 by 2026 following the ratification of a new public-sector pay deal.

While Harris said he did not want to personalise it to any one individual, but acknowledged that the issue of pay for Secretary Generals ”is an area that we will be giving consideration to in the context of how sec-gens are appointed”.

“I think it’s something that merits consideration in the future,” he added.