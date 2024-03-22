Harris almost certain to be declared new Fine Gael leader on Sunday

NOMINATIONS FOR THE new leader of Fine Gael will close this Sunday at 1pm, earlier than expected, with Minister Simon Harris almost certain to be the only candidate.

This means Harris will be selected as the new leader of the party on Sunday, following Leo Varadkar’s shock resignation earlier this week.

In a statement, the Fine Gael press office said:

“The Returning Officer, Chairman of the Executive Council Willie Geraghty, will make an announcement at the conclusion of the Midlands North-West European Election Selection Convention confirming the person/s duly nominated, and if only one person is nominated will confirm that person as Party Leader.

In that case, the Party Leader will then address the meeting.

Varadkar previously said a new leader could be selected by Fine Gael party members before the party’s Ard Fheis on 6 April. This would mean that, in theory, Fine Gael could propose a Taoiseach after the Dáil resumes following the Easter recess on 9 April.

However, with Harris almost certain to be declared leader on Sunday. The Dáil is now on its Easter break, which means he won’t seek a mandate from the Dáil and, if successful, be elected as Taoiseach until early April.

Responding today to questions as to whether the process could have been sped up as no leadership contest will take place, Harris said:

“I’m going to start as I mean to go on. Any matters that involve the three parties having discussion about the other party leaders can expect to engage with me directly on that and not through the media,” he said.

“So I’m not yet the FG leader. If I am elected the FG leader I’ll obviously want to talk to the Tánaiste and Minister Ryan and take stock, so these are matters that are not entirely for me.

Indeed they’re not entirely for the Government they’re a matter also for the Oireachtas as well so let’s see where the coming days bring us.