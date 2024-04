TAOISEACH SIMON HARRIS has said he will make his “strong view” known to EU leaders today in Brussels that there should be an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

The two-day special meeting of the European Council is the first Harris is attending as Taoiseach.

He will join other EU Leaders in discussions on international issues, including Middle East and Ukraine, and on how to secure the EU’s economy in such a challenging global environment.

Speaking ahead of the meeting, the Taoiseach said in the discussion of the Middle East, he plans to express his strong condemnation of Iran’s attack on Israel at the weekend.

“The fact that it largely did not succeed, does not make it any less appalling. The EU needs to use its influence to ensure maximum restraint and to prevent any escalation in the region,” he said.

Ceasefire

”I will also make clear my strong view that there should be an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, with the release of all hostages and the surging of humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza who are in desperate need.

“I also expect to have conversations with like-minded partners on the question of recognising Palestine, building on my recent meeting with Prime Minister Sánchez,” said the Taoiseach.

"I want to see the EU use every lever at its disposal to exert the maximum amount of pressure to bring about a ceasefire," Ireland's new Taoiseach @SimonHarrisTD tells @amanpour.



This involves "like-minded countries coming together to recognize the state of Palestine," he says. pic.twitter.com/EhFzXy3W8W — CNN International PR (@cnnipr) April 16, 2024

In an interview with CNN last night, Harris said the EU should use “every lever at its disposal” to halt the violence in the region.

Harris said Israel had not been listening to the Irish Government’s calls for a ceasefire.

Asked if the EU had any influence in the region, Harris:

“It is obviously a matter for the Israeli government, for the Netanyahu administration, as to who they wish to listen to.

“They certainly haven’t been listening to Ireland and other countries and European states who have been calling for a ceasefire, for example, in Gaza for many, many months now but I do hope at this stage that common sense prevails.”

Harris said Ireland would continue to “speak truth to power”.

Ireland a ‘respected voice’ on world stage

“We’re a country that we believe has a respected voice in the world community, a country that is known for being an honest broker, a country that knows a lot about peace processes and one that intends to speak out in favour of international human rights law and a cessation of violence.

“This country that I’m proud to lead in Government knows a lot about the spectre of famine. We are now seeing children in Gaza at risk of starvation,” he added.

Asked why he had focused on the conflict in his first week in power, Harris replied: “Quite frankly, we have to speak out against what is an incredible humanitarian catastrophe unfolding in Gaza.”

He said there is “no doubt” that Hamas is a terrorist organisation, adding that the attack on Israel should be condemned and all hostages should be immediately released without preconditions.

“It is entirely, though, compatible to also say the next bit that I don’t think enough people have been saying.

“What we’re seeing in Gaza now has moved well beyond a right for a country to defend itself to a situation where there is a disproportionate impact on women and children as well as civilian infrastructure.

He said the “only way” to resolve the issues in the Middle East is a political process to bring about a two-state solution.

Such a thing may sound “almost impossible” under Benjamin Netanyahu’s administration, said Harris, but he added that should not be a reason not to speak out.

I want to see the European Union use every lever at its disposal to exert the maximum amount of pressure to bring about a ceasefire.

Asked about Ireland and Spain’s moves towards recognising Palestinian statehood, Harris said there is “huge logic and rationale” in recognising Palestine as part of moving towards a two-state solution.

‘Hard to hear’

Asked about the Israeli ambassador to Dublin saying Ireland was on the wrong side of history, and that recognition of Palestinian statehood would reward terrorism by sending a dangerous signal to Hamas, Harris replied:

“You’ll excuse me for finding it a little bit hard to hear the representative of the Netanyahu government talking about being on the ‘wrong side’.”

He said the actions of the Netanyahu government right now is allowing a humanitarian catastrophe to unfold in Gaza, he said.

“Ireland is extraordinarily clear in its condemnation of Hamas, extraordinarily clear in the need for release without condition immediately of all hostages, we’re extraordinarily clear of the right of Israel to live in peace and security.

“But ee also believe that reason has now been replaced by revenge and there needs to be an immediate cessation of violence,” Harris said.

Separate to Palestine, Harris said EU leaders will also discuss the situation in Lebanon, where there are over 300 Irish troops serving with UNIFIL.

Lebanon deserves the EU’s support as it works to manage regional tensions, to host a significant population of refugees and to overcome a challenging economic situation, Harris said.