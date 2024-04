SIMON HARRIS HAS pledged he will be a “Taoiseach for all” and said people expect Ireland to rise above “partisan politics” in his first Dáil speech as leader of the country.

The Fine Gael leader said he was ready to rise to the challenge of his new role as he touched on ongoing challenges such as the housing and climate crises and the ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza.

He also paid tribute to outgoing Taoiseach Leo Varadkar as a “trailblazer” who served Ireland well during Brexit and the Covid-19 pandemic.

His remarks came shortly after he was nominated to become Taoiseach by 88 votes to 69 in a Dáil vote this afternoon.

Harris, who at 37 becomes the country’s youngest-ever Taoiseach, reflected on his maiden speech in the Dáil 13 years ago when he considered what qualities were required of a TD at the time.

“I promised to preside over a Government committed to public service at a time when such commitment was so urgently required,” he said.

“I believed then that a Taoiseach should work every day to realise the hopes, dreams and aspirations of all our people. And I still do.”

Harris told the Dáil that he was “full of energy and determination” about what he could achieve as Taoiseach, but also acknowledged that his time in the role will be “certainly short” because of the requirement for a general election to be held within the next year.

He described the housing crisis as the “greatest societal and economic challenge of our generation” but said he hoped to ensure more homes would be built in his time as leader of the country, though he did not provide a specific target.

The former Health Minister also committed to supporting the delivery of Sláintecare, as well as additional mental health services and care for older people and disabled people.

Advertisement

And he said he wanted to protect Ireland’s future by “acting decisively on the climate crisis” while also valuing rural and regional development.

Turning to international issues, Harris said the world was experiencing a moment of “great challenge” and a time in which “leadership matters”, as he referenced the war in Ukraine and Israel’s military action in Gaza.

“In Gaza, we are witnessing a humanitarian catastrophe and we are seeing innocent children, women and men being starved and slaughtered,” he said.

“We have not been silent on the unforgivable terrorist actions of Hamas on 7 October, nor can we be silent on the disproportionate reaction of the Israeli government.

“And as a country, we will play our part in helping bring about ceasefire and the lasting peace.”

He also referenced his new role in relation to Northern Ireland, and pledged to protect the Good Friday Agreement and to work with leaders in the North to ensure peace.

Closing his speech, Harris reached out to those of all political persuasions and promised to be a “Taoiseach for all”.

“I will be a Taoiseach who will listen. My message is simple. I will work every day to improve the lives of all in this country,” he said.

“Fuelled by hope, and driven by a vision of a better Ireland, I will provide a new leadership, and a new energy, and I will act decisively in the best interests of the people.”

He called for people to rise above “partisan politics” and to work together to solve the issues that are currently facing Ireland.

“The people expect us to do more; we should demand of ourselves no less.”