Ministers pulling out of leadership race clears the way for Simon Harris to become Taoiseach

SIMON HARRIS IS on the cusp of become the next Taoiseach and leader of Fine Gael, receiving the backing of some 30 parliamentary party members.

Despite Fine Gaelers saying they would have preferred a leadership contest, it looks like Simon Harris has sewn up support for his nomination.

Harris only needs the backing of six in order to become a leadership candidate and has easily passed that threshold.

Simon Coveney, Helen McEntee, Paschal Donohoe and Heather Humphreys have all ruled themselves out of the running, paving the way for the Wicklow TD to become the youngest Taoiseach Ireland has ever had.

The nominations for next Fine Gael party leader opened at 10am, but no candidates, including Harris, have officially declared themselves yet.

‘Seems to be over’

“It’s all seems to be over,” said one senior government minister in Leinster House today after a number of ministers ruled themselves out of the race. They added that Harris seemed to have a plan at the ready for when this day would arrive.

This would tally with what Fine Gael TDs have said, stating that he has had an action plan in the works for the past two years for the day that the Varadkar might step aside.

From the early hours of this morning, TDs, senators and MEPs were out of the traps backing Harris.

“I can only see one clear winner, Simon,” said one TD. “There’s only one person running by the looks of it,” said another.

It all seemed rather similar to the leadership contest in 2017, when Varadkar announced his candidacy as Fine Gael leader outside his party’s HQ building, flanked by senior members of Cabinet.

This meant his opponent, Simon Coveney’s campaign, which Harris was part of, was almost dead in the water before it began. Harris did not want to be on the losing side again, sources have said.

The feeling in Fine Gael is that Harris has the energy to reinvigorate the party.

Heather Humphreys bows out of the race for Fine Gael leadership, and is backing Simon Harris.



Heather Humphreys bows out of the race for Fine Gael leadership, and is backing Simon Harris.

Humphreys says she met with the minister this morning, adding that she believes he has what it takes to “reset the dial” in terms of going back to the party’s core values. These are rewarding enterprise rewarding work and law and order, she told The Journal.

Humphreys said Harris is full of energy and “full of ideas” which he will set out in his “vision” for the party.

Junior ministers Neale Richmond and Patrick O’Donovan, TD and former junior minister Frank Feighan, senators Tim Lombard and Michael Carrigy and MEPs Frances Fitzgerald and Maria Walsh were among Fine Gael members to publicly back Harris as their new leader and taoiseach.

McEntee said while she believed Harris would be an excellent candidate she said would not make a decision on who to back until it became clear who was vying for the leadership.

O’Donovan said he has known Simon since they both came into the Dail together in 2011.

“He’s a very good colleague of mine. And, you know, I have worked closely with him both in my role as OPW (Office of Public Works) minister and then on constituency and other related matters.

“And I think at the moment, where Fine Gael is, as we’re a year out from a general election, we have plenty of time, and plenty of scope to I think rebuild the organisation, refocus on the issues that are of importance to us and I think Simon is best placed to do that.”

Minister of State Neale Richmond became the first Fine Gael TD to publicly back a candidate, weighing in behind “his friend for over 25 years”.

“If Simon Harris does declare, I’ll absolutely be backing him to lead our party and be the next taoiseach,” he said on RTE Radio.

Richmond said Harris had told him he was considering running.

He said he would welcome a contest between Fine Gael candidates, but added “I do think Simon Harris is the best person for the job”.

Asked if Harris represented “more of the same”, Richmond said: “Simon is something different.”

Fitzgerald also said she is backing Harris. The Wicklow TD worked with Fitzgerald as her as her parliamentary assistant when she was a senator.

“I look forward to nominating Simon Harris as the next leader of Fine Gael later today,” the former justice minister said on X, formerly Twitter.

“He has an absolute commitment to the country and the Fine Gael party.

“I believe Simon has all of the necessary qualities to lead the country as Taoiseach at this critical time.”