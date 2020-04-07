This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Simon Harris to sign new regulations giving gardaí powers to enforce social distancing measures

Until now, gardaí have effectively been powerless to deal with people who do not comply with regulations.

By Garreth MacNamee Tuesday 7 Apr 2020, 10:28 PM
53 minutes ago 25,384 Views 104 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5069486
Image: Rollingnews.ie
Image: Rollingnews.ie

SIMON HARRIS THIS evening said he will sign regulations which will give gardaí the powers to enforce Covid-19 distancing measures tonight. 

Gardaí have been carrying out hundreds of checkpoints and found that the vast majority of the public have been complying with the government’s recommendations made in mid-March relating to social distancing. 

However, gardaí were effectively powerless to deal with cases where people did not comply with regulations.

But speaking on RTE’s Prime Time programme tonight, Harris said he would sign the new regulations following a meeting with the Garda Commissioner Drew Harris and the Attorney General.

It means that gardaí will now be able to arrest those who do not abide by Covid-19 restrictions, including those who exercise more than 2km away from their homes or people who travel for non-essential purposes.

Those who are convicted face a maximum of six months in prison and a fine of €2,500.

