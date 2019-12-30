This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'Unfortunate, insensitive and hurtful': Simon Harris hits out at Catholic parish's comments on IVF treatment

Harris said he could not get his head around the comments.

By Garreth MacNamee Monday 30 Dec 2019, 3:27 PM
57 minutes ago 7,184 Views 33 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4950014

facebook A screengrab of the post which has since been deleted. Source: Facebook

HEALTH MINISTER SIMON Harris has criticised a Catholic parish’s controversial comments about IVF treatment.

A post on Tullamore parish’s Facebook page, which has since been removed, said that the process of IVF is “incompatible” with the Catholic faith. 

The post read: “The process of IVF damages embryonic stem cells and thus life and is therefore completely, clearly and totally incompatible with our Catholic faith. For all believers in God, all life is sacred at all times.”

It has since been deleted following the furore. 

Speaking today as he attended the HSE Winter Oversight Group, Harris said he could not get his head around the comments. 

He said: “The idea that any Christian would find it objectionable is something that I never understand, that I never comprehend.

“So I thought the comments were, I’m sure unintentionally, but were extremely hurtful to many families who are struggling with fertility issues. I want those families to know that their government stands square behind them, and that we are moving ahead with plans to regulate IVF for the first time in our country.

“We know that about between 50% to 70% of people with fertility issues can have those fertility issues addressed without actually needing IVF if they can see a specialist in a regional  fertility hub. So I provided 2 million euro to the HSE to get on with doing that so I think the comments were unfortunate, insensitive and hurtful.”

The post on Facebook which caused the controversy added: “As Catholics, we are unapologetically pro-life and are proud and are honoured to stand up for the voiceless and for the vulnerable unborn persons whom we are called to love, cherish and bring closer to God.” 

The entire Facebook page has since been deleted. 

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

