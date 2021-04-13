#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 10°C Tuesday 13 April 2021
Advertisement

Fully vaccinated people should not have to enter mandatory hotel quarantine, says Simon Harris

Last week it was reported that the HPSC is being tasked to advise on exempting fully vaccinated people.

By Christina Finn Tuesday 13 Apr 2021, 2:40 PM
40 minutes ago 3,783 Views 20 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5408270
The Journal reported last Friday that the Health Protection Surveillance Centre is being called on, as a matter of urgency, to advise on exempting people that are vaccinated from hotel quarantine.
Image: RollingNews.ie
The Journal reported last Friday that the Health Protection Surveillance Centre is being called on, as a matter of urgency, to advise on exempting people that are vaccinated from hotel quarantine.
The Journal reported last Friday that the Health Protection Surveillance Centre is being called on, as a matter of urgency, to advise on exempting people that are vaccinated from hotel quarantine.
Image: RollingNews.ie

MINISTER SIMON HARRIS has said it his “very firm view” that people who are fully vaccinated and can produce a negative PCR test on arrival in Ireland should not have to enter mandatory hotel quarantine.

The Journal reported last Friday that the Health Protection Surveillance Centre is being called on, as a matter of urgency, to advise on exempting people that are vaccinated from hotel quarantine. 

It is understood that the recommendations will be made “as soon as possible” but are unlikely to be forthcoming for a couple of weeks. 

Pressure is expected to be put on the body by senior government ministers to deliver its report sooner rather than later, given the expectation that more cases are likely to come before the courts.

The Minister for Higher Education today that it is very hard to “logically explain” how someone who is fully vaccinated for a period of time is “a greater risk than you or I”.

Speaking on RTÉ Radio One’s Today with Claire Byrne, he said:

Related Read

12.04.21 'There will be more court cases': Legal and logistical issues posed by hotel quarantine 'have not gone away'

“We should prioritise mandatory hotel quarantine for those most at risk of bringing the virus into our country, particularly the variants. It’s hard to logically explain if someone is fully vaccinated for a period of time, why they are at greater risk of you and I.”

As reported yesterday, there are concerns about the series of court challenges to mandatory hotel quarantine since last week.

While the Department of  Health said “there is no international system that recognises vaccination certification”, adding that “there needs to be an agreed method for people to show as proof of vaccination/immunity” there are concerns that Ireland cannot wait around for the mooted EU vaccine pass system to be up and running.

Unlike other European countries, Ireland has mandatory quarantine in place – with legal challenges already being taken against it. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Some government sources have said the suggestion it needs to be an EU-wide vaccine cert “do not hold water” as the government has been requiring documentary evidence of a PCR test for months and there is no standard for that.

About the author:

About the author
Christina Finn
@christinafinn8
christinafinn@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (20)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie