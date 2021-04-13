Fully vaccinated people should not have to enter mandatory hotel quarantine, says Simon Harris

The Journal reported last Friday that the Health Protection Surveillance Centre is being called on, as a matter of urgency, to advise on exempting people that are vaccinated from hotel quarantine.

MINISTER SIMON HARRIS has said it his “very firm view” that people who are fully vaccinated and can produce a negative PCR test on arrival in Ireland should not have to enter mandatory hotel quarantine.

It is understood that the recommendations will be made “as soon as possible” but are unlikely to be forthcoming for a couple of weeks.

Pressure is expected to be put on the body by senior government ministers to deliver its report sooner rather than later, given the expectation that more cases are likely to come before the courts.

The Minister for Higher Education today that it is very hard to “logically explain” how someone who is fully vaccinated for a period of time is “a greater risk than you or I”.

Speaking on RTÉ Radio One’s Today with Claire Byrne, he said:

“We should prioritise mandatory hotel quarantine for those most at risk of bringing the virus into our country, particularly the variants. It’s hard to logically explain if someone is fully vaccinated for a period of time, why they are at greater risk of you and I.”

As reported yesterday, there are concerns about the series of court challenges to mandatory hotel quarantine since last week.

While the Department of Health said “there is no international system that recognises vaccination certification”, adding that “there needs to be an agreed method for people to show as proof of vaccination/immunity” there are concerns that Ireland cannot wait around for the mooted EU vaccine pass system to be up and running.

Unlike other European countries, Ireland has mandatory quarantine in place – with legal challenges already being taken against it.

Some government sources have said the suggestion it needs to be an EU-wide vaccine cert “do not hold water” as the government has been requiring documentary evidence of a PCR test for months and there is no standard for that.