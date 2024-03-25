Taoiseach-in-waiting Harris to meet Taoiseach Varadkar today, says Dáil recall 'not in my gift'

LAST UPDATE | 1 hour ago
NEW FINE GAEL leader Simon Harris is expected to meet outgoing Taoiseach Leo Varadkar today but says “it not in my gift” to recall the Dáil so that he may be elected to the position sooner.
Harris was announced as the new leader of Fine Gael yesterday, paving his way to be elected taoiseach when the Dáil next meets.
The Dáil is currently on its Easter recess and is not due to sit again until Tuesday 9 April, at which point Harris will be proposed as taoiseach and elected with the support of his own party as well as Fianna Fáil, the Green Party and a likely a number of independents.
It means that Varadkar remains as head of government despite no longer being leader of Fine Gael. Asked yesterday whether the Dáil should be recalled before 9 April so that he may made taoiseach, Harris said would have an “open mind” about it but that it’s not his decision.
A recall of the Dáil would be made at the discretion of Ceann Comhairle Seán Ó Fearghaíl and could come following a request by the government, likely after the coalition leaders meet.
“That’s something that’s not in my gift in the first instance. It’s something I very much have an open mind on but I’m conscious we have an Easter period, conscious that there’s a lot of work to do,” he said, when asked about a recall.
Speaking last week, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar also expressed doubts about recalling of the Dail due to the disruption it would cause for Oireachtas workers on Easter week.
Harris also said that he now “has a window” and that, after meeting with Varadkar, his priority is to meet with Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin and Green Party leader Eamon Ryan later this week.
Speaking to reporters in Athlone yesterday, Harris said he hopes to build a relationship of “trust and mutual respect” with the party leaders.
“Trust and mutual respect is key to this government,” he said.
He said that he intends this government to go the full-term.
Harris there doesn’t need to be a “mystique” around when the next general election will be called, telling reporters yesterday that he plans for it to go all the way out to March next year.
Martin and Ryan both said this week that they foresee the government going the full-term.
Harris said that “at this stage of the political cycle” there must be a focus on “what can we get done between now and the election” from the Programme for Government (PfG).
“I want to talk to ministers individually about their priorities, what they think they can get done,” he said.
He added: ”One of the very first questions I’ll be asking as leader is sort of breakdown as to where exactly we’re at on implementation (of the PfG).”
With reporting by Christina Finn and Rónán Duffy
