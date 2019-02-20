Simon Harris to face Dáil motion of no-confidence today

HEALTH MINISTER SIMON Harris will today face a no-confidence motion in the Dáil.

The Sinn Féin motion was tabled in response to the controversy surrounding the increasing costs of constructing the National Children’s Hospital.

The government estimates the new hospital will now cost €1.7 billion, however there is speculation it could rise to above €2 billion.

Harris and Taoiseach Leo Varadkar have both said the government will not re-tender the National Children’s Hospital project, despite the contractor behind the hospital, BAM, saying it would co-operate with the hospital board if they wanted it to opt out of the contract.

Replying to questions in the Dáil yesterday as to why the hospital cannot be relocated to another site, the Taosieach said “it was always acknowledged that it would be quicker and cheaper to build it on a greenfield site. Nobody every doubted that”.

However, he added that the decision to build on the St. James’s Hospital site was on the advice of an expert group which cited there were advantages of co-location with an adult hospital and a maternity hospital.

“Yes, it would have been quicker and cheaper to build on a greenfield site – nobody ever argued otherwise – but it would not have been better. When deciding to build a project like this, which will stand the test of time and will still be used by children in 100 and 150 years, one makes the right decision, not the cheapest or quickest decision. This is why that decision was made,” said Varadkar.

The motion of no-confidence will be debated from 3.50pm to 5.50pm today, with a vote called immediately after.

Fianna Fáil are expected to abstain, which would see the minister continue in his role. The party has said it will not push the country into a general election in light of Brexit.

All Fianna Fáil members have been instructed to be in the Dáil chamber during the vote. A number of Fianna Fáil TDs are understood to be unhappy with the party supporting the government by keeping the minister in his job.

Sinn Féin’s Mary Lou McDonald has said it is not too late for Fianna Fáil TDs to throw their support behind the motion.

No confidence

Separately, a survey of GPs conducted by the National Association of General Practitioners (NAGP) has found that 94% of GPs have “no confidence” in Harris.

The NAGP polled 2,000 members, and only 6% said they had confidence in the health minister.

Dr Maitiu O’Tuathail, President of the NAGP, said the result of the poll is “not surprising”.

“Minister Harris’ legacy will be that entire communities across Ireland will no longer have access to a family doctor as a direct result of his inaction,” he said.

With reporting from Sean Murray