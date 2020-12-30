#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 1°C Wednesday 30 December 2020
Advertisement

Simon Harris warns universities over sexual harassment cases as he speaks of increased funding

Harris said Irish institutions needed to do more to tackle sexual harassment.

By Press Association Wednesday 30 Dec 2020, 11:48 AM
11 minutes ago 695 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5312912
Higher Education Minister Simon Harris
Image: Brian Lawless via PA Images
Higher Education Minister Simon Harris
Higher Education Minister Simon Harris
Image: Brian Lawless via PA Images

HIGHER EDUCATION MINISTER Simon Harris has said there cannot be a repeat of a sexual harassment case like academic Aoibhinn Ni Shuilleabhain’s if universities are to receive increased funding.

Harris said Irish institutions needed to do more to tackle sexual harassment.

Earlier this year, lecturer and broadcaster Dr Ni Shuilleabhain detailed her experience of enduring two years of repeated sexual harassment by a former colleague at UCD.

Harris said: “If I, as the current minister on behalf of the people of this country, am going to invest more in higher education I don’t ever want to ever want to, ever, ever, ever, hear a story like Aoibhinn Ni Shuilleabhain’s again in an Irish institution.

“We are not where we need to be in terms of tackling sexual harassment, gender-based violence, promoting consent.

“If we are to invest more I need universities to understand [that]. In fairness, as I think they are.”

Dr Ni Shuilleabhain said in September she was speaking publicly about the harassment because she did not want any other student or staff member to endure the same ordeal and that she wanted to begin a conversation that helps address the issue on university campuses across Ireland.

Last month, Harris announced that higher education institutions would be required to report cases of sexual harassment and bullying of staff and students annually as part of a “zero-tolerance” initiative to creating safe third level colleges.

Harris has also tasked universities and colleges with creating action plans aimed at tackling sexual violence and harassment within their institutions.

The minister said that the governance of universities needed to be improved: “Universities are autonomous. I believe and regard their autonomy for really good educational reasons and research reasons but autonomy in terms of education can never be used as a fig leaf to cover up the importance of accountability, transparency.”

He added that when he looked at the leadership of universities he wanted to be able to see Irish society look back at him.

Higher education institutions have repeatedly called on the Government to increase funding in recent years.

Last May, a group of 1,600 scientists wrote a letter to the Government warning that a crisis in Irish research had deepened due to chronic underinvestment and that it “risked becoming fatal if not addressed”.

Earlier this month, the Irish Universities Association warned it could be facing a deficit of up to €200 million due to the ongoing pandemic in the event of a worst-case scenario.

Mr Harris said: “It is absolutely fair to have the funding conversation and it needs to be heard and it needs to be settled. It needs to be addressed and I have a big body of work to do, as does Government, in that regard but in return for that, there will also have to be serious conversations around governance, diversity, inclusion, and flexibility in terms of how people are.

“I don’t say that in a confrontational way because I think our institutions are up for that, I think they get it, I think they understand that that is the way of the future. But one does need to go with the other.”

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Harris maintained that “contrary to popular opinion” funding in higher education had increased.

Next year he said €1.8 billion would be spent on higher education, up from €1.5 billion in 2016.

When the spend on Susi grants are included he said that figure would rise to more than €2 billion.

Successive governments have failed to make a decision on a future funding model for third-level institutions.

The 2016 Cassells report on Higher Education concluded that an additional one billion euro in annual funding was needed by 2030 to improve higher education institutions in Ireland.

An economic evaluation of the various funding options as outlined in the Cassells report is due to be completed in the first quarter of next year.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie