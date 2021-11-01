#Open journalism No news is bad news

Monday 1 November 2021
Tributes paid to former 2FM DJ Simon Young who has died aged 70

Simon Young had been living in the US in recent years.

By Niall O'Connor Monday 1 Nov 2021, 10:30 PM
Image: RTE
TRIBUTES HAVE BEEN paid to former RTE radio DJ and television host Simon Young who has died.

The well known presenter, real name Thomas Meade, who was 70-years-old, started his career in the 1970s on pirate radio before moving over to the State broadcaster.  

He was best known for his work in the 1980s and 1990s on RTE television and radio, presenting The Beatbox and for appearances on Dempsey’s Den.

Dan Healy, the head of RTÉ 2FM led the tributes and said he was a great “professional”. 

“Simon Young was one of the biggest names on 2FM in the station’s early years. He was a great radio professional and a favourite among Irish audiences.

“We are deeply saddened to hear of his passing. We send our sincere condolences to his family, friends and former colleagues. May he rest in peace,” he said. 

Friend and former colleague Dempsey paid tribute on RTÉ Radio 1′s Ray D’Arcy Show, recalled his friend’s sense of humour. 

“Simon is the last person that would want us all to be morose about everything. I think it’s great to celebrate a fantastic talent and a really warm guy and a very, very funny man. And also, a very deep thinker.

“We were very, very close friends all the way through,” he said.

Ryan Tubridy, speaking on his RTE Radio Show said that Young’s passing was “desperately sad”.

Young had left 2FM in 2002 and was living in Washington DC.

Niall O'Connor
nialloconnor@thejournal.ie

