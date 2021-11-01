Tributes paid to former 2FM DJ Simon Young who has died aged 70

TRIBUTES HAVE BEEN paid to former RTE radio DJ and television host Simon Young who has died.

The well known presenter, real name Thomas Meade, who was 70-years-old, started his career in the 1970s on pirate radio before moving over to the State broadcaster.

He was best known for his work in the 1980s and 1990s on RTE television and radio, presenting The Beatbox and for appearances on Dempsey’s Den.

Dan Healy, the head of RTÉ 2FM led the tributes and said he was a great “professional”.

“Simon Young was one of the biggest names on 2FM in the station’s early years. He was a great radio professional and a favourite among Irish audiences.

“We are deeply saddened to hear of his passing. We send our sincere condolences to his family, friends and former colleagues. May he rest in peace,” he said.

Extremely Sad news about Thomas Anthony Meade AKA Simon Young RIP - a naturally deep thinking soul loving funny friend ….. https://t.co/tyqBswWnjw — Ian Dempsey (@IanDempsey) October 31, 2021

Friend and former colleague Dempsey paid tribute on RTÉ Radio 1′s Ray D’Arcy Show, recalled his friend’s sense of humour.

“Simon is the last person that would want us all to be morose about everything. I think it’s great to celebrate a fantastic talent and a really warm guy and a very, very funny man. And also, a very deep thinker.

“We were very, very close friends all the way through,” he said.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Ryan Tubridy, speaking on his RTE Radio Show said that Young’s passing was “desperately sad”.

Very sorry to hear of Simon Young's passing. Always a friendly presence around the radio centre, we shared several mischievous moments on @RTE2fm & TV sketches in the 80s & 90s. So sorry he had to endure so much. Rest in peace Simon.#GetOuttaDatGarden pic.twitter.com/SIBoTRmDwe — john creedon (@johncreedon) November 1, 2021

Young had left 2FM in 2002 and was living in Washington DC.