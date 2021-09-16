#Open journalism No news is bad news

Sin É pub fined €1,000 and must pay legal costs over loud music

The incident dates back to 2017.

By Tom Healy Thursday 16 Sep 2021, 5:39 PM
1 hour ago 11,361 Views 8 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5551148
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

POPULAR DUBLIN PUB Sin é has been fined €1,000 and ordered to pay more than €2,600 in legal costs after it was prosecuted for blasting loud music late at night.

The Oasis Bar Ltd, trading as Sin é, was prosecuted by Dublin City Council following complaints from neighbours of the Ormond Quay Upper pub.

Judge Anthony Halpin heard at Dublin District Court that as a result of complaints council environmental health officer Heather O’Hanlon served a notice on the bar in December 2017. The council had received complaints using an app to report noise problems.

A local resident complained that bands were playing until 2am,

Inspections were carried out and found that the noise increased by three decibels when music was played.

She told prosecution barrister Sarah Kearney that while walking around outside after 11pm she could hear music, and make out the lyrics, emanating from the pub. The officer alleged she spoke to a representative of the pub who blamed another bar.

She was told an expert would be appointed to remedy the issue but that did not happen. The only defence was to make a reason attempt to remedy the problem, the court heard.

The hearing proceeded uncontested as the premises did not have a representative in court.

The only defence was to make a reasonable attempt to remedy the problem, the court was told.

Judge Halpin gave the bar two months to pay a €1,000 fine and prosecution costs of €2,658.

