Wednesday 16 October, 2019
Advertisement
Irish disability activist Sinéad Burke makes the cut on BBC's top 100 women in the world

This year’s theme is based around what the future would look like ‘if it was driven by women’.

By Conor McCrave Wednesday 16 Oct 2019, 1:37 PM
1 hour ago 3,205 Views 8 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4853842
Image: Shutterstock/Featureflash Photo Agency
Image: Shutterstock/Featureflash Photo Agency

DISABILITY CAMPAIGNER SINÉAD Burke has landed on the BBC’s  list of the 100 most inspiring and influential women in the world for 2019.

Burke has made waves over the past few years in a number of areas, including being appointed to the Council of State by President Michael D Higgins last year, and her appointment as a contributing editor of British Vogue in 2018. 

In July, the Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle chose Burke as a ‘Force of Nature’ cover star for the September edition of British Vogue, alongisde actress Jane Fonda, climate activist Greta Thunberg and New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern. 

Today, the BBC described the Irishwoman as “one of the world’s most influential disability activists” and put her on the top 100 list in the category of ‘Identity’.

“After recounting not being able to reach the locks on toilet doors in a candid speech in 2017, Sinéad Burke quickly became one of the world’s most influential disability activists,” it said. 

“Calling for all design to be more accessible, she has challenged some of the biggest names in the fashion industry – including Anna Wintour – to make clothing more inclusive.

“This year she became the first little person to appear on the cover of Vogue, and is launching her first podcast, aimed at challenging us to confront our biases and feel empowered to impact the world.”

This year’s theme asks ‘what would the future look like if it were driven by women’.

Also featuring in the same category as Burke are Icelandic transgender activist Owl Fisher and US actress Bella Thorne. 

