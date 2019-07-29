This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 17 °C Monday 29 July, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Meghan Markle puts Sinead Burke on the cover of Vogue's 'Forces for Change' September issue

The diversity advocate appears alongside 14 other women including Jacinda Ardern and Jane Fonda.

By Ceimin Burke Monday 29 Jul 2019, 5:12 PM
18 minutes ago 2,407 Views 5 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4744705
Image: PA Wire/PA Images
Image: PA Wire/PA Images

MEGHAN MARKLE HAS chosen disability campaigner Sinead Burke as a ‘Force for change’ cover star for the September issue of British Vogue magazine.

The duchess of Sussex is the edition’s guest editor and she selected 15 “trailblazing” women to grace the cover.

Burke appears alongside a host of prominent women including New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, actor Jane Fonda and climate-change activist Greta Thunberg.

The writer said she is “very proud, incredibly honoured and humbled” to appear beside people she admires and respects.

“I’ve been collecting the September issue of Vogue for as long as I can remember. They were my gateway into a world that I (at the time) couldn’t visualise myself within,” Burke wrote on Instagram.

Those September issues still line my bookcases at home and now, I’ll get to add one more to that collection – one with me on the cover and many other womxn I respect, admire and am inspired by.

Burke has campaigned for companies – particularly those in the fashion industry – to design products for minorities for whom a generic product mightn’t be suitable.

Last year Vogue named her as one of the 25 most influential and aspirational women working in Britain, she is also one of the fashion bible’s contributing editors.

View this post on Instagram

A sneak peek of the #ForcesForChange video for the September Issue of @BritishVogue. Her Royal Highness, The Duchess of Sussex is the first Guest Editor for British Vogue’s September Issue and for the last seven months has worked to create an issue of inclusivity and inspiration, focusing on what connects us rather than what divides us. Fifteen women were chosen for the cover including New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, who generously lent her time to support The Duchess in this important issue. The women first met last autumn during Their Royal Highness’ official tour of New Zealand. Above, PM Ardern says: “One change that I’ve noticed over the course of my career, is just how polarised the world is now. I do think there is a solution to that though, and that’s ultimately us coming back to the humanity that we all share." Thank you PM Ardern for being an amazing force for change. For more details on this special project, please see previous post and stay tuned for more updates throughout the week.

A post shared by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) on

The other women who appear on the cover are: Adwoa Aboah, Adut Akech Bior, Ramla Ali, Gemma Chan, Laverne Cox, Salma Hayek Pinault, Francesca Hayward, Jameela Jamil, Yara Shahidi, and Christy Turlington Burns.

Markle said guest editing the magazine was “rewarding, educational and inspiring”. The issue includes a conversation between Meghan and former US First Lady Michelle Obama.

The September issue of British Vogue will go on sale on Friday, 2 August.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ceimin Burke
@CeiminB
ceimin@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie