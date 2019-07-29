Meghan Markle puts Sinead Burke on the cover of Vogue's 'Forces for Change' September issue

MEGHAN MARKLE HAS chosen disability campaigner Sinead Burke as a ‘Force for change’ cover star for the September issue of British Vogue magazine.

The duchess of Sussex is the edition’s guest editor and she selected 15 “trailblazing” women to grace the cover.

Burke appears alongside a host of prominent women including New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, actor Jane Fonda and climate-change activist Greta Thunberg.

The writer said she is “very proud, incredibly honoured and humbled” to appear beside people she admires and respects.

I’m so very proud, incredibly honoured and humbled to be one of the fifteen Forces for Change featured on the cover of @BritishVogue’s September issue, chosen by a very special guest editor, the Duchess of Sussex.



“I’ve been collecting the September issue of Vogue for as long as I can remember. They were my gateway into a world that I (at the time) couldn’t visualise myself within,” Burke wrote on Instagram.

Those September issues still line my bookcases at home and now, I’ll get to add one more to that collection – one with me on the cover and many other womxn I respect, admire and am inspired by.

Burke has campaigned for companies – particularly those in the fashion industry – to design products for minorities for whom a generic product mightn’t be suitable.

Last year Vogue named her as one of the 25 most influential and aspirational women working in Britain, she is also one of the fashion bible’s contributing editors.

The other women who appear on the cover are: Adwoa Aboah, Adut Akech Bior, Ramla Ali, Gemma Chan, Laverne Cox, Salma Hayek Pinault, Francesca Hayward, Jameela Jamil, Yara Shahidi, and Christy Turlington Burns.

Markle said guest editing the magazine was “rewarding, educational and inspiring”. The issue includes a conversation between Meghan and former US First Lady Michelle Obama.

The September issue of British Vogue will go on sale on Friday, 2 August.