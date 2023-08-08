Muslim funeral prayer for Sinead O’Connor hears that she 'moved a generation of young people'

THE MUSLIM IMAM leading Sinead O’Connor’s funeral in Bray, Co. Wicklow has shared her eulogy online in which he stated that her music “brought joy to countless people across the world”.

Shaykh Dr Umar Al-Qadri, an Islamic scholar and the chief Imam at the Islamic Centre of Ireland first said this afternoon that it was “an honour” to lead the private funeral.

Fans have gathered outside the former home of the star waiting for her funeral cortege to pass after the private service, which was attended by close family and friends, as well as Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and President Michael D Higgins.

In 2018, Sinead announced that she had converted to Islam and changed her name to Shuhada’ Sadaqat.

Al-Qadri, who first met O’Connor in 2018, told the funeral service that Sinead was “gifted with a voice that moved a generation of young people, she could reduce listeners to tears by her otherworldly resonance”.

“As a child grows, a belief in God comes easily, as it did for Sinead. Yet, as the world reveals itself and a loss of innocence occurs, the accompanying hardships that ensue can result for some in a rejection of God, but not for Sinead, whose name means, God is Merciful,” he said.

“The more she sang and spoke about her own pain, as well as about the pervasive sins in society that she witnessed, the more her voice and her words resonated with listeners and touched their hearts.”

“One need only listen to her a cappella version of “O Danny Boy” or the traditional Irish tune “Molly Malone” to know this about her gift. Sinead’s voice carried with it an undertone of hope, of finding one’s way home.”

Today, I am incredibly grateful for the opportunity to lead the Muslim funeral prayer for the daughter of Ireland, Sinéad O'Connor aka Shuhada Sadaqat. It is an honor to be part of this occasion, and I extend my heartfelt appreciation to the family for recognising and embracing… — Shaykh Dr Umar Al-Qadri (@DrUmarAlQadri) August 8, 2023

Advertisement

“The Irish people have long found solace in song from the sufferings of this lower abode, and Sinead was no exception, and in sharing that solace, she brought joy to countless people the world over.”

“May her family and loved ones find solace in the outpouring of love from the corners of this earth for this unique daughter of Ireland who moved so many hearts with her mighty voice and unflinching honesty as an artist, poet, and human being.”

“May she be granted the station of the Muslim name she chose for herself, Shuhada, ‘the martyrs and witnesses of God’s Grace and Beauty’.”

“May her light continue to shine and grace the land of Ireland that she loved so dearly, and may she find the peace of God that she sought so earnestly.”

President Michael D Higgins, who attended the funeral ceremony, said today in a statement:

“The unique contribution of Sinéad involved the experience of a great vulnerability combined with a superb, exceptional level of creativity that she chose to deliver through her voice, her music and her songs.”

“The expression of both, without making any attempt to reduce the one for the sake of the other, made her contribution unique – phenomenal in music terms, but of immense heroism.

Since O’Connor’s death on 26 July, people have been leaving flowers and paying their respects at the house, which the singer sold in 2021 and now lies empty.

“Sinead loved living in Bray and the people in it,” a statement issued by her family said.

“With this procession, her family would like to acknowledge the outpouring of love for her from the people of Co Wicklow and beyond, since she left last week to go to another place.”

With additional reporting from PA