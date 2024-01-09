Sinéad O'Connor died of natural causes, coroner confirms

THE UK CORONER’S officer has confirmed that Irish singer Sinéad O’Connor died of natural causes.

One of the best known talents to have ever come from Ireland, Sinéad died at the age of 56 in July of last year.

She was found unresponsive at the flat she had recently moved into in Herne Hill, South East London.

The Coroners Clerk released a statement today confirming that “Ms O’Connor died of natural causes”.

“The Coroner has therefore ceased their involvement in her death,” they added.

Her teenage son Shane had passed away 18 months earlier, and she had shared her heartbreak and grief over his death with fans on social media.

The ‘Nothing Compares to You’ singer had been working on new music before her death.

Sinéad also went by the names Magda Davitt and Shuhada Sadaqat after she converted to Islam. She had four children.

Tributes were widely paid in Sinéad’s honour following her passing, and thousands turned out to mourn her on the day of her funeral in Bray in August.

Michael D. Higgins, the President of Ireland, attended her funeral and said of her life and work: “The outpouring of grief and appreciation of the life and work of Sinéad O’Connor demonstrates the profound impact which she had on the Irish people.

“The unique contribution of Sinéad involved the experience of a great vulnerability combined with a superb, exceptional level of creativity that she chose to deliver through her voice, her music and her songs.

“The expression of both, without making any attempt to reduce the one for the sake of the other, made her contribution unique – phenomenal in music terms, but of immense heroism.

“However, achieving this came from the one heart and the one body and the one life, which extracted an incredible pain, perhaps one too much to bear.

“That is why all those who are seeking to make a fist of their life, combining its different dimensions in their own way, can feel so free to express their grief at her loss.”