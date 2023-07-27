Advertisement

Thursday 27 July 2023
Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie Sinead O'Connor at Electric Picnic in 2014.
# RIP
Sinéad O'Connor's death in London 'not being treated as suspicious' by UK police
The legendary singer announced on social media only a fortnight ago that she had moved to London.
1 hour ago

THE MET POLICE have said that Sinead O’Connor’s death is not being treated as suspicious.

In a statement issued this morning, the Met said officers responded to “reports of an unresponsive woman” at 11.18am at a home in south-east London. The 56 year old was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Next of kin have been notified. The death is not being treated as suspicious,” the Met Police statement said.

A file will now be prepared for the coroner.

The legendary singer announced on social media only a fortnight ago that she had moved to the city.

Tributes

Artists from across the musical spectrum, writers, actors, politicians and others have shared their admiration following the news of her death.

O’Connor, who also used the names Magda Davitt and Shuhada Sadaqat after converting to Islam, had four children. One of her children, Shane, died in recent years.

Her death was confirmed in a statement from O’Connor’s family to RTÉ who said: “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sinead.

“Her family and friends are devastated and have requested privacy at this very difficult time,” a statement added.

President Michael D Higgins has led tributes to the beloved singer, offering his condolences to her father, John, her other family members and “all those with whom she shared her life”.

Author
Eoghan Dalton
eoghandalton@thejournal.ie
