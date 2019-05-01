This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Wednesday 1 May, 2019
High Court proceedings brought against Sinéad O'Connor by former manager are resolved

Talks took place between the parties before the hearing was at commence.

By Aodhan O Faolain Wednesday 1 May 2019, 2:31 PM
46 minutes ago 3,606 Views No Comments
Image: EMPICS Entertainment
Image: EMPICS Entertainment

HIGH COURT PROCEEDINGS brought against singer Sinead O’Connor by her former manager Fachtna O’Ceallaigh and his company for alleged breach of contract and defamation have been resolved.

The hearing of the actions, in which Ms O’Connor had denied the claims against her, was due to commence at the High Court on Wednesday and was expected to last for several days.

However following talks between the parties John Gordon SC for Mr O’Ceallaigh and TAL Management, a company controlled by O’Ceallaigh, told Ms Justice Aileen Donnelly that the time had been “well spent” and all matters had been resolved.

As part of the settlement, Jim O’Callaghan, SC for Ms O’Connor, read an agreed statement to the court.

It said that “the parties are pleased to confirm that they have amicably resolved the differences between them in these proceedings.”

“They thank each other for their work together and wish each other well for the future,” the statement added.

No further details of the settlement agreement were given in open court.

Ms Justice Donnelly welcomed the resolution of the dispute and following an application by Gordon agreed to adjourn the matter to a date in November to allow for the implementation of the settlement agreement.

Sinéad O’Connor was not present in court.

Proceedings

In the proceedings against the singer, O’Ceallaigh and TAL Management Limited had claimed the firm provided managerial services to the singer for several years for an agreed monthly fee plus commission and expenses.

In 2011 he claimed the company was substituted for him under a new agreement.

While the agreement was not executed it was claimed the parties performed the terms of the new agreement.

It was alleged that in April 2012 without warning the singer terminated the agreement.

It was claimed she was not entitled to do that and he had sought upwards of €500,000 damages for breach of contract, as well as a declaration that the management agreement was not validly terminated.

O’Ceallaigh of Lansdowne Park, Ballsbridge, Dublin 4 also claimed he was defamed by the singer in an open letter published on her website and on a fan website in 2012, in reply to a newspaper article that referred to the ending of their commercial relationship.

The claims were denied.

The singer denied she ever had an agreement with TAL or O’Ceallaigh as alleged or that he and the company are entitled to damages.

She also denied defaming him.

