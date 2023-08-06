Advertisement

Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie Sinead O'Connor in 1989
# Sinead O'Connor
Funeral of Sinéad O'Connor to take place on Tuesday morning
Her funeral cortege will progress along the seafront in Bray, Co Wicklow, past the home that she lived in for 15 years.
2.3k
0
13 minutes ago

THE FUNERAL OF Irish singer Sinéad O’Connor will take place this Tuesday.

Her funeral cortege will progress along the seafront in Bray, Co Wicklow, past the home that she lived in for 15 years.

The route will begin at the Harbour Bar end of Strand Road and continue along the seafront to the other end of Strand Road, where a private burial will take place.

A statement from O’Connor’s family said: “Sinéad loved living in Bray and the people in it. With this procession, her family would like to acknowledge the outpouring of love for her from the people of Co. Wicklow and beyond, since she left last week, to go to another place.”

The public are invited to gather along the route “if they would like to say a last goodbye to Sinéad from 10.30am on Tuesday morning along the Bray Seafront”.

Tributes poured in from around the world when the O’Connor’s death was announced last month. The legendary singer was one of this country’s most internationally famous musicians and was much-loved at home and abroad.

O’Connor, who also used the names Magda Davitt and Shuhada Sadaqat after converting to Islam, had four children. One of her children, Shane, is also recently deceased.

Born Sinead Marie Bernadette O’Connor in Glenageary, Co Dublin, in December 1966, she released her first critically acclaimed album The Lion And The Cobra in 1987.

Her second studio album, I Do Not Want What I Haven’t Got, followed in 1990 and continued the singer’s success as it received glowing reviews.

O’Connor’s 1990 single ‘Nothing Compares 2 U’, from her second album, with its rich vocals and striking music video, shot the Dublin-born singer to the top of the global charts, spending four weeks in the number one slot in the US Billboard Hot 100.

She was unapologetically outspoken on political and social issues throughout her career, infamously tearing up a photo of Pope John Paul II during an appearance on Saturday Night Live in 1992.

