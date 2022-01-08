Sinéad O’Connor’s son dies aged 17

SINÉAD O’CONNORS’S son Shane has died at the age of 17, representatives of the singer have confirmed.

This morning, Gardaí said they recovered a body in the Bray area of Wicklow yesterday and their appeal for the missing teenager had been stood down.

“Following the recovery of a body in the Bray area of Wicklow on Friday, 7 January 2022, a missing person appeal in respect of Shane O’Connor, 17 years, has been stood down,” gardaí said in a statement.

Representatives of Sinead O’Connor told the PA news agency: “Regrettably, we can confirm the passing of Shane O’Connor.

“We politely ask for respect and appreciation for Sinead, Shane’s father and Shane’s family at this most difficult time.”

An unverified Twitter account believed to be that of the Nothing Compares 2 U singer posted an emotional tribute to her son on Saturday morning.

She wrote: “My beautiful son… may he rest in peace … my baby. I love you so much. Please be at peace.”

The account had been issuing appeals to Shane over the past few days urging him to “do the right thing” and present himself to a Garda station after he was reported missing.