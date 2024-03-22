Praise for Sinéad O'Connor's daughter Roísín Water's rendition of 'Nothing Compares 2 U'

MUSICIANS ARE AMONGST those who have praised Sinéad O’Connor’s daughter for her soulful rendition of ‘Nothing Compares 2 U’ on Wednesday night.

Roísín Waters sang the famous ballad during a tribute concert for the late Shane MacGowan, which many artists took part in.

Victoria Mary Clarke, MacGowan’s widow, posted a clip of the performance to X.

Waters, 28, appeared on stage barefoot in a long floral dress, as she was met with cheers from the crowd during and after her performance.

Amanda Palmer of the Dresden Dolls took to X to praise the performance:

“Oh man…I don’t think there was a dry eye in the house. Every other performer was crammed side of stage to watch this bittersweet majesty unfold.

“And my god, could you feel the power of musical alchemy in the hall last night. The soaring sharp needle of sung and played notes that tear us asunder and stitch us back together. The way it isn’t about any one thing. The way music can communicate more than mere words ever can,” she said.

Imelda May, Billy Bragg, Glen Hansard and David Gray also performed at the ‘Sinéad and Shane at Carnegie Hall’ event.