Man (80s) dies in single-car collision in Co Tipperary

GARDAÍ IN CAHIR are investigating a fatal road traffic collision that occurred at Loughlin’s Bridge in Clogheen, Co Tipperary yesterday afternoon.

A man in his 80s was the driver and sole occupant of the car which collided with a tree at approximately 2.40pm.

The man received treatment at scene, but was later pronounced deceased.

The body of the man has since been removed to the mortuary at Waterford University Hospital. A post mortem will take place in due course.

Garda Forensic Collision Investigators have completed their examination of the scene and the road is back open.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to come forward. They are looking for any road users who were travelling near Loughlin’s Bridge in Clogheen between 2.30pm and 2.45pm and who may have camera footage (including dash cam) to make it available to gardaí.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Cahir Garda Station on 052 7445630, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.