Poll: Should single-sex schools be phased out?

Ireland has one of the highest rates of single-sex education outside the Arab world.

By Céimin Burke Wednesday 16 Feb 2022, 8:35 AM
Image: Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie
LEGISLATION AIMED at ending single-sex schools within 15 years is set to be introduced to the Oireachtas by the Labour Party.

The party says the bill is needed amid “the wider discussion about gender equality”.

It argues it’s already “de facto” policy because the Department of Education has not sanctioned a new single-sex school since 1998. 

Research has shown that Ireland has one of the highest rates of single-sex education outside the Arab world.

So, today we’re asking: Should single-sex schools be phased out?


Poll Results:

Yes (628)
No (393)
I don't know/ I've no opinion (61)



About the author:

About the author
Céimin Burke
@CeiminB
ceimin@thejournal.ie

