Man (30s) dies in single vehicle crash in Tullamore

GARDAÍ ARE CURRENTLY the scene of a fatal single vehicle crash in Tullamore, Co Offaly.

A man in his 30s died after the car he was driving crashed between 5 and 5.30am this morning on the R421 at Clonagh East, Tullamore.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. Gardaí have appealed for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

The road is currently closed and is expected to remain closed for a number of hours today.

Local diversions are in place. Gardaí said that Forensic Collision Investigators have been called to the scene.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the R421 at Clonagh East in Tullamore between 4:45am and 5:45am are asked to make this footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Tullamore Garda station on 057 932 7600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.