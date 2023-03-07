Advertisement

Tuesday 7 March 2023
Young woman in critical condition following single-vehicle crash in Clare
Gardaí, paramedics and two units of Clare County Fire and Rescue Service responded to the incident.
30 minutes ago

GARDAÍ ARE INVESTIGATING a serious single-vehicle road traffic collision that occurred in Co Clare overnight.

A young woman in her late teens is reported to be in a critical condition in hospital following the crash, which happened at around 2.30am on the old Ennis to Galway R458 road about two kilometres north of Crusheen.

The driver is understood to have been travelling alone when her car left the road.

Gardaí, National Ambulance Service paramedics and two units of Clare County Fire and Rescue Service from Ennis station responded to the incident.

The driver was treated at the scene before she was rushed by ambulance to University Hospital Limerick for treatment.

The road is closed for several kilometres from the turn-off for Tubber just north of Crusheen and won’t reopen until Garda Forensic Collision Investigators have completed their examination of the scene.

