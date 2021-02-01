Traffic diversions in place after 'sinkhole' appears on Phibsborough Road

TRAFFIC DIVERSION ARE in place after gardaí said a sinkhole appeared between Phibsborough and Glasnevin in Dublin.
“Due to the appearance of a sinkhole near the Cross Guns Bridge, Phibsborough Road, the road is closed and local diversions are in place,” gardaí said in a statement this morning.
More to follow…
