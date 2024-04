DUBLIN CITY COUNCIL is investigating reports of a sinkhole in Sandymount in south Dublin.

A spokesperson said a hole had appeared in the road close to a kerb on Sanydmount Green at around 4.30pm this afternoon.

Advertisement

The hole has not been confirmed as a sinkhole, and may have been caused by external damage.

An official from the council has been sent to assess the area.

An image from the scene shows a hole near a kerb in the area. The hole is cordoned off and gardaí are present at the scene.

A garda spoksesperson has been contacted for comment.