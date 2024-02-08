Advertisement
Mary Lou McDonald Sky News
Irish Unity

Sinn Féin addresses British naysayers during UK media blitz

Mary Lou McDonald envisages any referendums on Irish unity to take place before 2030.
25
3.4k
39 minutes ago

SINN FÉIN ADDRESSED British audiences today as Mary Lou McDonald and Michelle O’Neill took on a UK media blitz following the return of the Stormont assembly.

Party leader McDonald told Sky News that O’Neill becoming the first nationalist First Minister in the North is an indicator of a “profound change” that’s happening in Ireland.

“When I say unity is in touching distance, I mean it in historic terms. I don’t mean that it’s happening next week or next month,” she said.

McDonald envisages any referendums on Irish unity to take place before 2030.

In response to criticism of republican ambitions by British Tories, McDonald said they are entitled to their opinion, but “Irish people, north and south, will make that call without coercion or impediment”.

“For a moment, suspend your disbelief and see the positive outcomes that can come from [Irish unity].”

Part of achieving Irish unity, she said, will be “consolidating our relationship with Britain as out next door neighbour and a good friend”.

Speaking on ITV’s Good Morning Britain, First Minister Michelle O’Neill stressed the importance of being respectful of differing identities within Ireland.

“I pride myself on being the Good Friday Agreement generation, someone who was gifted peace,” she said.

“One of the beauties of the Good Friday Agreement was that you could be British, Irish, both or none. And I think we have to be conscious and be respectful of each other in all of our debate.”

Those with opposite political aspirations should be able to have “mature conversations” about the future of the six counties.

“I think it’s important that I can say, ‘let’s be chilled about it’.

“I say ‘North of Ireland’, others say ‘Northern Ireland’. Let’s just give each other the space to become comfortable in however we might come at these things.”

In the latest Irish Times/Ipsos Behaviour and Attitudes poll, support for Sinn Féin was at its lowest in three years.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Mairead Maguire
mairead@thejournal.ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
25
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     