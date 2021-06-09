#Open journalism No news is bad news

'Nothing untoward' about political party members pretending to be pollsters, Sinn Féin TD says

It was reported today that Sinn Féin provided instructions to party members on how to conduct anonymous polling.

By Orla Dwyer Wednesday 9 Jun 2021, 12:01 PM
1 hour ago 6,695 Views 35 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5461560
File image of Sinn Féin's Eoin Ó Broin.
Image: Leah Farrell
File image of Sinn Féin's Eoin Ó Broin.
File image of Sinn Féin's Eoin Ó Broin.
Image: Leah Farrell

SINN FÉIN TD Eoin Ó Broin has defended “informal polling” by party members pretending to be pollsters, saying it is a “widespread and common practice”. 

The Irish Independent reported this morning that Sinn Féin provided members with instructions on how to present as pollsters in order to conduct election surveys.

Speaking on Newstalk’s The Pat Kenny Show, Ó Broin said he didn’t accept an accusation this was “deception” and said it was a way for “small” parties to conduct anonymised polls without paying for professional companies. 

“Informal polling by political parties, particularly larger political parties, has been going on for years and when we started doing this back in 2010, we would have been a very small party, limited resources,” he said.

“You’re trying to compete with the bigger parties who are able to pay professional polling companies, so it was the only way parties like ours were able to do polling.”

He claimed it was a way to “have a level playing field”. 

Local polling by local party organisations has been a common feature. There is nothing untoward about it. People voluntarily answer the polls, it’s a way of gathering polling data.

The Irish Independent reported that a manual showed detailed instructions on how to present as a researcher working for a fake company to survey voters. 

Ó Broin said: “The polls were done properly and were done ethically, in my view.

“Thankfully because the party has grown we are now able to employ professional polling companies, we don’t have to do this kind of activity anymore  but it is very, very commonplace.

“If we spend tens of thousands of euros employing a professional polling company to do the same thing, you also don’t know that they’re employed by a particular political party. That’s the nature of polling, it’s always anonymised, you never know who the instigator of the poll is.”

He said the anonymous data collected was used in the same way as it would from a professional polling company.

