Mother of IRA murder victim won't meet with SF minister until he apologises publicly for branding her son a 'criminal'

THE MOTHER OF IRA murder victim Paul Quinn has said she will not meet Sinn Féin’s Conor Murphy until he apologises publicly for branding him a criminal.

This comes after Sinn Féin president Mary Lou McDonald last night told RTÉ’s Prime Time that Murphy has retracted the comments and will apologise to his family.

McDonald said the Sinn Féin representative for Newry and Armagh’s remarks were wrong and had caused additional hurt and grief to Paul Quinn’s parents.

The move comes as Sinn Féin faces mounting scrutiny in the general election campaign over its response to Quinn’s brutal killing in 2007.

From Cullyhanna in south Armagh, Quinn was 21 when he was beaten to death by a gang of around a dozen men in a farm shed across the border near Castleblayney, Co Monaghan.

His family blame members of the IRA, but Sinn Féin has long denied republican involvement in the killing.

A month after the murder, Murphy claimed Quinn was involved in “smuggling and criminality”.

His family have been demanding an apology and retraction ever since.

This morning, Quinn’s mother Breege told BBC Radio Ulster that she welcomes McDonald’s apology last night “even thought she had kept it up for 13 years”.

Conor Murphy still has to do his part, he has to come out publicly and apologise to us – and I mean publicly, on national television – because that is where he put the slur on our son and for 13 years we have endured and cried and fought for justice to get the truth.

“We have got the half truth and I thank Mary Lou for her part last night, and Conor Murphy, we are waiting for him to publicly apologise and go to the gardaí and PSNI and give the names of the IRA people he said he spoke to in Cullyhanna,” Quinn said.

In the final major TV debate of the election campaign, McDonald said last night that “the only criminals involved in this scenario are the people who so cruelly and viciously took his life”.

“I have spoke to Conor and he is aware that the comments he made after the murder of Paul Quinn have caused hurt and that that hurt has endured, so he apologised for those remarks, he withdraws those remarks and he will speak to Breege Quinn (Paul’s mother) and the family directly,” McDonald said.

Breege Quinn said last night that McDonald’s remarks had provided some comfort to the family.

Contradictory

Her comments appeared to run contrary to remarks she made on another RTÉ interview on Monday night, when she claimed Murphy did not accuse Quinn of criminality.

She told the Prime Time debate yesterday that her recollection 24 hours earlier had not been correct.

“Those things should not have been said, Conor withdraws them and apologises,” she said.

The remarks were wrong, they are withdrawn correctly and will be apologised for directly to Mrs Quinn.

“My sole concern in this is that the family have been hurt and the remarks made need to be withdrawn and apologised for, that’s the correct thing to do and that’s what Conor will do.

“A family that has lost their son in such brutal circumstances doesn’t need the additional hurt and grief of those remarks.”

Mrs Quinn has been demanding that Murphy give the names of IRA members in Cullyhanna he said he spoke to about the incident in 2007.

McDonald said Murphy had spoken to the gardaí and PSNI about the murder, but she did not indicate whether he had passed over any names.