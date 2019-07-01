This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Sinn Féin challenges those behind arson attack on party activist's car to 'explain their actions'

The arson attack happened in the early hours of Saturday morning.

By Adam Daly Monday 1 Jul 2019, 9:18 AM
The damage caused to the Sinn Féin activist's car.
Image: DerrySinnFéin/Facebook
Image: DerrySinnFéin/Facebook

SINN FEÍN HAS challenged the people behind an arson attack on the car of a party activist in Derry to “come forward and explain their actions”. 

Sinn Féin MLA Raymond McCartney condemned the arson attack on the family car of Brian Moore in Creggan in the early hours of Saturday morning.

“Thankfully no one was hurt, although it could have been much worse as the family were in the house at the time,” McCartney said. 

“The criminal elements responsible for this attack have nothing to offer but continually bring a bad name to Creggan. They should get off the backs of the community.”

Extensive damage was caused to Moore’s car and the outside of the home was also damaged. 

Moore and his partner both escaped injury after their car was set alight but were “very shocked, frustrated and bewildered” afterwards. 

Speaking on BBC Radio Foyle, McCartney said this was not the first attack on Moore’s car.

“I think, he himself reflected that where the car was parked… this house could have caught on fire,” McCartney said adding that it was “a tragedy waiting to happen”. 

The PSNI is believed to be treating the incident as arson with the intent to danger life. 

“One hopes that as a result of this [PSNI investigation] the people responsible will be caught.

“You’re also hoping that the people who, if you like, are sending them out will take some responsibility and come forward and explain their actions,” McCartney said. 

