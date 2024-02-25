'I've never been told not to sing rebel songs, but I know some are reluctant to sing them now'

A VETERAN SINN Féin councillor has said that many party members are feeling “reluctant” to sing rebel songs as the party edges closer to power.

Waterford councillor John Hearne said it’s part of a culture clash in the party, with some members worrying about Sinn Féin’s “image” and veering away from overtly nationalist songs.

It’s also resulted in some elected members “moving their positions” on different issues to “try and plamás” people who didn’t previously didn’t vote for the party, according to Hearne.

He added that some party members have become reluctant to make decisions on contentious issues for fear it may alienate some people.

Hearne was making the comments when speaking to The Journal about a dispute in the party that has seen him falsely accused of matters of a financial nature.

Waterford councillor John Hearne

He said he received a letter anonymously to his home which appeared to be minutes of an internal party meeting, detailing discussions around the management of funds for community projects.

The letter, which references discussions around the disciplining of one party member, alleged “concern” in the local party over the establishment of community projects which were receiving funding.

It goes on to allege that concerns that the funds will not be “accounted for in a transparent manner” given dealings with one party member. It is understood this party member contested the accusations.

Hearne said he felt “disgusted” upon reading the letter.

He claimed the accusations “didn’t even make sense” as such funds are not provided in cash or by cheque. Community groups instead buy the items needed for their local parish and use the receipt to claim back funding.

“Whoever actually wrote that letter, they didn’t know what they were talking about,” he said.

He added that while the letter references meetings taking place in May last year, he has “never” been officially contacted about the alleged concerns.

Two sources with knowledge of the matter confirmed to The Journal that Hearne was not under any investigation.

The 61-year-old is a longtime Republican who has topped the poll for Sinn Féin at recent elections in Waterford City South, an area with a strong working class base.

The ward is the original base and home for one of the party’s senior TDs, David Cullinane. The party health spokesperson was a councillor in the ward before Hearne.

After receiving the letter, Hearne said he contacted Cullinane as the constituency TD and was told that the matter was being examined.

Party’s image

Hearne told The Journal that there was a risk of the party becoming worried about its image as it nears government.

“While I’ve never been told not to sing ballads, I know that some people are reluctant to sing ballads now. But if you start worrying about image you’ll suffer. If they’re reluctant to sing ballads, they shouldn’t be there in the first place,” he said.

“But what’s wrong with ballads? I think the Wolfe Tones are great. If a fella came in here and sang God Save the Queen I’d leave him off with it.”

He said a younger generation in the party “prioritise housing” over Republican issues and use social media for campaigning.

That makes sense and you respect that. You don’t stop them doing it – that includes guys commemorating funerals and singing ballads. Let them do their own things. There’s a place for everybody in Sinn Féin.

He said the strongest point of the party has been its grassroots activism but claimed this had become less common in recent years.

He pointed to his own record in Waterford and involvement in local campaigns in support of the Repeal the Eighth Amendment movement, picketing Debenhams workers, speaking up against drug dealers and standing with pro-Palestine causes.

He noted that he had received major criticism for the latter from anti-immigration activists in a video posted on social media late last year.

“Our strength should be that we will stand up,” Hearne said.

“I think you can try and plamás people and move your positions to say we’re not going to be like that anymore but it won’t necessarily work that way. Adams and McGuinness always said to bring everyone with you.”

Hearne added that the party hierarchy “can be nervous and rightly so” as it gets closer to getting into government.

“If we take power then we can set out getting the laws we want. But somebody has to take a position on [issues] and somebody has to stand up,” he said.

David Cullinane said he did not wish to comment on the story and referred The Journal to the Sinn Féin press office. It has not responded at the time of publication.

According to a recent The Journal/Ireland Thinks poll, over a quarter of voters intend to give a Sinn Féin candidate their first preference in the upcoming European election in June, putting them out in front of Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil who were on 19% each.